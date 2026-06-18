US military lifts naval blockade on Iranian ports

The U.S. naval blockade on Iran has ended as per the Memorandum of Understanding between the nations, U.S. CENTCOM announced on X.

"Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President's direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased."

"Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect," CENTCOM stated.