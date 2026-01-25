An Israeli Messianic Jewish pastor responds to Jerusalem church leaders, defending Christian Zionism

ALL ISRAEL NEWS is committed to fair and balanced coverage and analysis, and honored to publish a wide-range of opinions. That said, views expressed by guest columnists may not necessarily reflect the views of our staff.

Various patriarchs and heads of Churches in Jerusalem. (Photo: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem)

As an Israeli Local Messianic Jewish pastor, I felt compelled to respond to the recent statement by the Patriarchs of Jerusalem, published on January 18, 2026. The short statement of condemnation did not make any claim that activities by or which local individuals “mislead the public, sow confusion, and harm the unity of our flock,” except mentioning “such as Christian Zionism.”

As a pastor of a congregation that will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary in the land of our fathers, we see our historical roots in the Jewish Messiah, Yeshua, and in the first

Apostles, the authors of the New Testament and the first Believers, who were all Jewish. As such, the congregations in the land are no less historical, if not more so, than the Roman Catholic, Eastern and Western Orthodox Churches.

I, and many other Messianic Jews and ministers of the Gospel love the Lord Jesus the Messiah, love and care about His Church, no less than others. I was born in this land, served for many years in the Israel Defense Forces, serving Christ and at the same time am a faithful citizen of Israel. In fact, part of the membership covenant of our congregation states: “We will submit to the authority of those over us in the Church, in society and in government. We will endeavour to be exemplary citizens, faithful church members, and devoted servants of our God.”

I respect the historic churches of the Holy Land and the centuries of faithful witness they have borne, often under great hardship. Their presence is an undeniable part of the Christian story in this land. But at the same time, I read the statement with a sense of disappointment and sorrow, because a large and very important part of Christ’s Church is entirely absent from the picture that is presented by the statement. The evangelical part of the Church, in which we as the Jewish Believers in Christ are part has been totally neglected. One wonders, how in the name of unity, as even quoted in the statement and referenced from the Epistle of Paul to Romans 12:5, a vital part of that body, namely, Jewish believers in Jesus, the Messianic Jews, who live, worship, raise families, and serve the Lord here in Israel, is neglected.

We are here, and we belong to Christ

The “Historical Church” for two millennia has not only ignored its older Jewish Brothers, but has rejected the Jewish roots of their faith, adopting some of the pagan traditions and customs. As Messianic Jews, we are not newcomers to the Gospel, nor are we a political movement. We are Jews who confess Yeshua as the Messiah of Israel, the Lord of the universe, and the Savior of the world. The One that our prophets of old, like Moses, Isaiah, Hosea, Micah and others, prophesied about Him. Many of us are second and third generation believers and have deep roots in this land even before 1948. Our congregations pray in Hebrew, read the Scriptures in their original languages, and seek to follow Jesus faithfully within our Jewish identity, culture and tradition. Today, there are some 280 evangelical congregations in Israel and the number of Jewish believers is continuously growing, especially among the younger generation.We are not separate from the Church; we are part of it. And yet, when statements about “the flock of Christ in this land” are issued without any acknowledgment of our existence, it leaves us wondering if the “historical church” has not learned any lesson from its history.

Unity rooted in Christ and his Word

The statement rightly emphasizes unity and quotes Romans 12:5: “We, though many, are one body in Christ.” As a pastor, I wholeheartedly affirm this truth. Unity in Christ is precious and worth guarding, when it is based on the Word of God. But unity, as the New Testament presents it, is not achieved by exclusion. It is rooted in our shared faith in Jesus, our shared need for grace for salvation, and our shared calling to love and respect one another.

The early Church itself was a community of Jewish and Gentile believers learning, at times painfully, how to walk together in faith. That reality is not merely ancient history, but a command and a guide for us today to follow, certainly in the land where it all began. They learned that unity in the Messiah does not require uniformity in ecclesiology, but acceptance of those who are different.

Beyond political labels

Much concern is expressed in the statement about political ideologies, particularly Christian Zionism. While political movements deserve careful discernment, I gently ask that we as Jewish believers in Jesus not be reduced to political categories. Our faith did not arise from modern politics. It arose from the Scriptures, from the promises of God, and the covenant that God made with us, and especially a future hope for the Jewish people, that one day “all Israel will be saved,” as Paul writes in Romans 11:26.

To view our presence primarily through a political lens risks overlooking our spiritual reality: we are men and women who have been called by grace to follow Christ, and as ministers to shepherd God’s flock as under shepherds. We long to see salvation, reconciliation, and peace for all those who live in this historical land.

A hope for a fuller witness

My prayer is that the Christian witness in the Holy Land would reflect the fullness of God’s redemptive work: Jews and Gentiles, ancient churches and younger congregations, diverse traditions, culture and language, and yet united in the confession that Jesus is Lord.

May the Lord, the true Shepherd of His flock, grant all of us humility to see one another, grace to listen, and love that bears witness to His kingdom.

“For from him and through him and to him are all things. To him be glory forever. Amen.” (Romans 11:36)