‘Rise Up!’ Israel expresses support for new anti-regime protests in Iran

Mossad tells Iranian people, 'We are with you on the ground'

Pre-revolutionary Iranian flags flown alongside Israeli flags by demonstrators in London, England, United Kingdom, on December 24, 2025. The joint display represents a growing solidarity between segments of the Iranian diaspora and the state of Israel following military escalations between Israel and the Islamic Republic in mid-2025. (Photo: Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Reuters)

Israeli leaders expressed their support for the Iranian people on Monday, amid this week's outbreak of the largest anti-regime protests Iran has seen in several years.

Thousands demonstrated in towns across the country on Monday, following the lead of merchants and bazaar traders who began demonstrating in the capital the day before in response to a rise in gas prices and the continued fall of the currency.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who in the past has urged the Iranian people to revolt and vowed to support them, so far hasn’t commented on the new protests.

However, the Foreign Ministry's Persian-language account on X has published several posts supporting the protesters, writing in Persian, "Make Iran Great Again."

The Foreign Ministry also posted a now viral picture of a protester sitting on the street, confronting the regime's security forces, and commented, "An image of courage. An image of the beginning of the end of the Islamic Republic." Israel's Ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, also commented on the same picture writing, "The dawn of a new era has arrived."

Israel’s Science and Technology Minister, Gila Gamliel, on Monday posted a picture of herself wearing a MAGA-style black cap embroidered with the slogan, “Make Iran Great Again,” and the flag of pre-revolutionary Iran.

She added the caption, “Soon,” and tagged the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, whom she accompanied on a visit to Israel over two years ago in her former capacity as Intelligence Minister.

In his own video message, Pahlavi also called on “all segments of society to join your fellow compatriots in the streets and raise the cry for the fall of this system.”

Meanwhile, the account that is claiming to be the official Persian-language 𝕏 account of Israel’s foreign intelligence service, Mossad, also urged the Iranian people to protest, vowing that Israel would help them.

با هم به خیابان ها بیایید. وقتش رسیده.

ما همراه شما هستیم. نه تنها از راه دور و شفاهی. در میدان نیز همراهتان هستیم. — Mossad Farsi (@MossadSpokesman) December 29, 2025

“Let's come out to the streets together. The time has come. We are with you. Not just from afar and verbally. We are with you on the ground as well,” the Mossad wrote in Persian.

After the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June, media reports revealed that hundreds of Mossad operatives had been active in the country.

A Special Message to the Iranian People: Rise Up! pic.twitter.com/QcgV7yGHqZ — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) December 29, 2025

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, who was recently the target of a hacker group affiliated with the Iranian regime, called on the people to “rise up.”

In an English-language video message subtitled in Persian, Bennett said, “The Iranian people have a glorious past and can have an even more glorious future. That future depends on each and every one of you.”

“To all the brave men and women now rising up across your country: All the nations of the free world stand with you in your just struggle. Change is possible. There will be a better Middle East,” Bennett added.