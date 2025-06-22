IRGC threatens to kill Americans across Middle East after US strikes hit Iran’s nuclear sites

IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour speaks from inside the operations room, June 22, 2025. (Photo: Screenshot)

The Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday threatened to attack U.S. bases in the Middle East following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s main nuclear sites Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

"Now the war has begun for us," the IRGC stated in a message on social media, warning that every American in the Middle East is now a “legitimate target.”

The IRGC initially denied that the massive U.S. strikes had taken place, claiming that "no evidence has been released so far to confirm Trump’s claim," adding that "it is possible that his statement is merely a media show."

However, Iran’s state TV later confirmed that the U.S. had indeed struck Iran’s main nuclear sites. An unnamed Iranian official confirmed that the Fordow site was targeted by “enemy airstrikes.”

The Iranian-backed Yemen-based Houthi terrorist militia responded on Sunday that its response to the U.S. strike on Iran was “only a matter of time.”

An advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker claimed that Tehran had expected a U.S. strike and evacuated both personnel and assets ahead of the U.S. strike on Fordow.

"Iran had been expecting attacks on Fordow for several nights. Fordow was evacuated long ago and did not sustain irreversible damage."

"Two things are certain: Knowledge cannot be bombed, and the gambler will definitely lose this time," the Iranian official claimed.

However, The Iranian’s nuclear knowledge bank is shrinking rapidly as Israel keeps eliminating senior Iranian nuclear scientists.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear facilities, claiming that Washington “has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT [the international Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” he wrote on 𝕏.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” Araghchi warned.

In his address to the American nation, Trump praised the U.S. military and Israel and warned the ayatollahs.

"All planes are now outside of Iran's airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this," the president added.

Trump assessed that the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan sites have been "completely and totally obliterated.”

Trump emphasized that the U.S. strikes were carried out to prevent the Iranian regime from threatening the world with potential nuclear weapons.

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," Trump stated, stressing that the strikes were a "spectacular military success."

Trump urged the Iranian regime to make peace or face even greater U.S. military force.

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," the president stated. "If they don't, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier," he warned.