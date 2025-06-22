All Israel
TJF Donate

IRGC threatens to kill Americans across Middle East after US strikes hit Iran’s nuclear sites

 
Share:
 
IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour speaks from inside the operations room, June 22, 2025. (Photo: Screenshot)

The Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday threatened to attack U.S. bases in the Middle East following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s main nuclear sites Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. 

"Now the war has begun for us," the IRGC stated in a message on social media, warning that every American in the Middle East is now a “legitimate target.” 

The IRGC initially denied that the massive U.S. strikes had taken place, claiming that "no evidence has been released so far to confirm Trump’s claim," adding that "it is possible that his statement is merely a media show."

However, Iran’s state TV later confirmed that the U.S. had indeed struck Iran’s main nuclear sites. An unnamed Iranian official confirmed that the Fordow site was targeted by “enemy airstrikes.”

The Iranian-backed Yemen-based Houthi terrorist militia responded on Sunday that its response to the U.S. strike on Iran was “only a matter of time.” 

An advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker claimed that Tehran had expected a U.S. strike and evacuated both personnel and assets ahead of the U.S. strike on Fordow. 

"Iran had been expecting attacks on Fordow for several nights. Fordow was evacuated long ago and did not sustain irreversible damage." 

"Two things are certain: Knowledge cannot be bombed, and the gambler will definitely lose this time," the Iranian official claimed. 

However, The Iranian’s nuclear knowledge bank is shrinking rapidly as Israel keeps eliminating senior Iranian nuclear scientists

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran nuclear facilities, claiming that Washington “has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT [the international Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” he wrote on 𝕏. 

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” Araghchi warned. 

In his address to the American nation, Trump praised the U.S. military and Israel and warned the ayatollahs. 

"All planes are now outside of Iran's airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.  Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this," the president added.

Trump assessed that the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan sites have been "completely and totally obliterated.” 

Trump emphasized that the U.S. strikes were carried out to prevent the Iranian regime from threatening the world with potential nuclear weapons. 

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," Trump stated, stressing that the strikes were a "spectacular military success."

Trump urged the Iranian regime to make peace or face even greater U.S. military force. 

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," the president stated. "If they don't, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier," he warned.
Read more: DONALD TRUMP | IRGC | IRAN NUCLEAR PROGRAM | MIDDLE EAST | ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS | IRAN THREAT
Share:

All Israel News Staff

The All Israel News Staff is a team of journalists in Israel.

You might also like to read this:

Popular Articles

Where does the Israel-Iran war fit into Bible prophecy? A frontline analysis from THE ROSENBERG REPORT

All Israel News Staff

HISTORIC NIGHT - The US destroys Iran's nuclear sites in surprise overnight strikes

All Israel News Staff

Fake Israeli phone call lured 20 top IRGC leaders to their deaths in Israeli airstrike - report

All Israel News Staff

‘FINISH THE JOB’: Fmr VP Mike Pence urges Trump to help Israel destroy Iran nuclear threat quickly, even if it means attacking Fordow with US B2s and bunker buster bombs

Joel C. Rosenberg

Israeli pilots surprised to see Iranian jets flee during historic strike on nuclear sites

All Israel News Staff

AFTER DESTROYING IRAN NUCLEAR THREAT, PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSES NATION, PRAISES ISRAEL, WARNS MULLAHS,  THANKS GOD

Joel C. Rosenberg

All Israel
Receive latest news & updates
    A message from All Israel News
    Help us educate Christians on a daily basis about what is happening in Israel & the Middle East and why it matters.
    For as little as $10, you can support ALL ISRAEL NEWS, a non-profit media organization that is supported by readers like you.
    Donate to ALL ISRAEL NEWS
    Latest Stories

    IDF reveals how eliminated Quds Force Commander Saeed Izadi coordinated between Iranian regime and Hamas

    All Israel News Staff

    Report: Iranian officials preparing 'plots' to sideline Khamenei

    All Israel News Staff

    Israeli stocks reach record highs after US bombs Iranian nuclear sites

    All Israel News Staff

    'A nuclear Iran would have been a death sentence' - Israeli UN ambassador defends attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

    All Israel News Staff

    How much damage did the US do to Iran's nuclear sites? First post-strike satellite images emerge

    All Israel News Staff

    Israel seeks to wrap up the war fearing prolonged campaign; Trump ups rhetorical pressure

    All Israel News Staff

     