On last night of Hanukkah, IDF chief praises ultra-Orthodox troops as 'Maccabees of our time'

IDF Chief Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks with the Hashmonaim ultra-Orthodox Brigade soldiers. (Photo: IDF)

IDF Chief Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir praised the Hashmonaim ultra-Orthodox Brigade soldiers as modern Maccabees during a Hanukkah candlelight ceremony on Sunday, the last night of the eight-day holiday. Zamir emphasized the importance of ultra-Orthodox Jews serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

“The brigade’s operational activity over the past year proves that it is possible to integrate combat service while maintaining an ultra-Orthodox way of life. The IDF is the army of the people, and it has a duty to welcome all communities of society. Many missions lie ahead. We are working to expand the ranks of the IDF and to further recruit ultra-Orthodox individuals in order to ensure our readiness for future challenges - we cannot exist without a strong, alert, and capable military,” the IDF chief stated during the ceremony.

Zamir went on by stressing the importance of the diversity among the IDF’s troops.

“The strength of the IDF lies in its service members, from across all sectors of society. Our security needs are extensive and we need more combat soldiers; we are operating to expand the brigade and to develop additional integration frameworks. Recently, the brigade’s first commanders course concluded, and an officers course for ultra-Orthodox combat soldiers will also open in the future.”

“We are building a groundbreaking generation of an ultra-Orthodox chain of command that will lead across all arenas – this is further proof that you, together with all IDF troops, are the Maccabees of our time. The brigade’s name reflects those who serve in it. You are at the heart of the operational activity, defending the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and Jewish traditions while maintaining an ultra-Orthodox way of life. You serve as an example of combat spirit and mutual societal responsibility,” the IDF chief explained.

A small and growing minority of ultra-Orthodox men currently serve in the Israeli military. However, the large majority still does not serve, and the controversial issue has led to serious tensions within Israeli society. Many non-Orthodox Israelis increasingly demand a shared burden for the defense of the state. This debate has only intensified since the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

In 2024, the former IDF Chief of Staff Lt-Col. Herzi Halevi announced that the IDF needs more combat soldiers and he praised the ultra-Orthodox IDF soldiers.

"The IDF needs more fighters," Halevi told ultra-Orthodox IDF soldiers. "We want you to show that it's possible to be a Haredi fighter, to study and protect the state's security. Continue doing a good job, protecting the residents here and also being a pioneer – Haredi fighters, each one as he defines himself," Halevi said.

In February, the IDF’s new Hashmonaim Brigade made history by becoming the first entirely ultra-Orthodox combat unit to be sworn in at a special ceremony at the Maccabees’ Tomb in Modiin, a town located halfway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.