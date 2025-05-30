Senior Hamas official to BBC: We reject the new US ceasefire proposal

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades guard while Palestinians waiting for the hand over of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90)

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Friday morning, citing a senior Hamas official, that the terror organization is expected to reject the new ceasefire and hostage-release proposal based on U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s framework.

According to the official, the framework fails to address Hamas’ core demands – namely, a commitment to turn the temporary ceasefire into a permanent one, and a protocol that would allow an increase in the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The official added that Hamas is still in contact with the mediators and will issue an official response soon.

As reported earlier this morning on the "This Morning" radio program on Kan Reshet Bet, the updated framework presented by Witkoff maintains ambiguity regarding the end of the war. It states that negotiations for a permanent ceasefire will continue during the 60-day temporary ceasefire, and that fighting will not resume as long as the talks are held "in good faith" after that period.

Unusually, the document also includes specific references to the involvement of envoy Witkoff – who will arrive in the region to manage the negotiations – and President Donald Trump, who will personally announce the ceasefire agreement.

Thursday night on Kan News, it was reported that senior Israeli officials involved in the hostage negotiations believe the chances of reaching an agreement are currently high – but depend on Hamas’ position. The U.S. administration has also expressed strong optimism, to the point that Witkoff wants to finalize an agreement in the coming days – even after this weekend’s round of nuclear talks (with Iran).

However, the matter hinges on Hamas’ response to the contentious issue of American guarantees to uphold the agreement and the ceasefire. According to sources, this is how the Witkoff framework phrases it: “Negotiations for a permanent ceasefire will continue during the 60-day temporary ceasefire, and the ceasefire will be extended beyond those 60 days as long as negotiations continue positively.” According to sources familiar with the issue, this is a “sophisticated formulation” that does not include a firm commitment to end the war.

A political source stated that contrary to reports, Israel does not recognize any Hamas agreement to Witkoff’s framework. Hamas also denied any agreement, with the terror group’s Al-Aqsa news channel report that “Hamas is still reviewing the latest proposal; it is not true that it has agreed to it.”

Additionally, Kan News reported on Thursday for the first time that sources involved in the negotiations said Hamas is not satisfied with Witkoff’s new framework and is struggling to accept it. According to the sources, the organization was angered by the fact that the framework does not guarantee a comprehensive ceasefire and a full IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.