northern front

IDF arrests Iran-operated terror cell, confiscates weapons in southern Syria

IDF chief: Golan Heights buffer zone 'functions as a forward defense zone'

 
IDF soldiers during an overnight raid to capture an Iranian terror cell in southern Syria, June 1, 2025 (Photo by IDF).

The Israel Defense Forces announced Wednesday morning that they had arrested four members of an Iranian-backed terror cell operating in southern Syria overnight.

The four suspects were captured around 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the Israeli-held buffer zone in southern Syria, in two Bedouin villages in the region of Quneitra, according to Army Radio.

“Troops of the 474th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division and in cooperation with field investigators from Unit 504, completed a night-time operation to apprehend a terrorist cell operated by Iran,” the IDF announced.

“In addition, during the operation, the troops located weapons in the area where the terrorists were apprehended, including several firearms and grenades.”

The military said the operation was based on intelligence gathered during recent interrogations of other suspects. Syrian reports have noted increased IDF activity in the area in recent weeks.

According to Army Radio, the cell was tasked with preparing terror attacks against Israeli troops operating in the Golan Heights buffer zone.
“The operation was made possible due to Israel's freedom of action in southern Syria. Israeli forces are able to reach any village, any house, and arrest any wanted individual – as has occurred multiple times in recent months,” commented Army Radio military correspondent, Doron Kadosh.

“This freedom of operation is highlighted as a crucial asset and should be kept in mind in discussions about potential ‘new security arrangements’ with Syria or any future Israeli withdrawal from parts of the area,” he added.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the buffer zone on Tuesday amid reports of advanced talks between Israel and Syria over potential security arrangements, or even fully-fledged peace agreements.

“We have been engaged for a long time in a multi-front campaign. Last week, we reached an additional peak in this campaign. We are severely striking all components of the axis that Iran has built against us – and now, we have acted forcefully against the head of the axis – the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Zamir told IDF reserve soldiers stationed in southern Syria.

“We must maintain a high level of alertness and keep our eyes open at all times. Our defense in the Golan Heights region functions as a forward defense zone, carrying out proactive operations to prevent threats,” Zamir said.

“We will strike wherever necessary against any real or emerging danger. We continue to hit terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah. Syria collapsed and is now in a state of change; we hold key positions and will keep operating across the border to defend ourselves in the best possible way.”
