The world cannot afford a nuclear-armed Iran

Just recently, ALL ISRAEL NEWS reported:

"US intelligence warns: Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei seeks nuclear warhead."

Iran’s current supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly seeking to develop a nuclear warhead capable of being mounted on a long-range missile.

Can you imagine a world where Iran has a nuclear weapon?

They constantly chant, "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." They see America as the "Great Satan" and Israel as the "Little Satan."

Iran has now threatened the United Kingdom because it allowed Donald Trump to use its air bases.

Just recently, we saw Iran attack Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi with ballistic missiles. Israel also received its fair share of missile attacks. Although the Arab nations were targeted because they host American bases, the missiles fired at Israel were aimed at innocent civilians.

Iran is the greatest source of instability in the Middle East.

Iran is the patron of Hamas, which committed the horrors of October 7.

Iran also backs Hezbollah, which threatens northern Israel with drones. It is also threatening our brothers in Lebanon, dragging them into war and creating a state within a state. Lebanon needs to amputate this cancer before it is too late.

Iran is also the force behind the Houthis in Yemen, who have fired missiles at Israel and recently attacked two oil tankers in the Red Sea.

Iran has been behind many terror attacks against American interests for decades.

I checked the U.S. government website, and it lists many of the terror attacks Iran has been behind.

November 1979: Iranian students, backed by the regime, seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 66 Americans hostage for 444 days.

October 1983: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists killed 241 U.S. military personnel—including 220 U.S. Marines and 21 other service members—in a truck bombing at a Marine compound in Beirut.

December 1984: Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists hijacked Kuwait Airways Flight 221 en route to Pakistan, diverting it to Tehran, where they brutally tortured and killed two American officials.

It is worth checking out the whole list—and it is long.

With such a history of terror and death, Iran certainly should never have a nuclear weapon.

It should never be trusted with either a nuclear weapon or a so-called peaceful nuclear power program.

Iran cannot be trusted, pure and simple. Its record proves it.

The Strait of Hormuz is an international transit route, yet Iran continues to manipulate the world through threats that drive up the price of oil.

Anyone who seriously thinks Iran should have a nuclear weapon needs to look at its human rights record. Imagine how it could manipulate the world if it possessed nuclear weapons.

Recent demonstrations in Iran reportedly resulted in as many as 30,000 deaths. Iran also ranks among the world's worst countries when it comes to human rights.

If Iran cannot treat its own people with dignity and respect, how can we expect it to treat the "Great Satan" and the "Little Satan"?

To put it simply, Iran cannot be trusted.

As Christians, we should show love to our enemies.

Matthew 5:43–44

"You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you.’"

This is our individual responsibility, but at the same time, a nation has the responsibility to protect its citizens.

Actually, the Iranian people are not our enemy. We love them, support them, and pray for them. But the regime is evil, and God will ultimately deal with it. God showed grace to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for 47 years, but then judgment came.

Iran needs to respond to God's grace now before it is too late and judgment comes.

It should never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. It would only add to the many sins the nation of Iran has committed and could result in a catastrophic event.