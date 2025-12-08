Terrorist who entered Israel & filmed Oct 7 massacre found roaming Christmas market in Belgium as 'refugee'

Mohanad Al Khatib, Hamas activist who participated in massacre on October 7th, 2023, December 8 2025. (Photo used under section 27A of the copyright law)

Israel’s ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, stated this Sunday evening that a Gazan man who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre is freely roaming the streets of Belgium.

He was seen enjoying himself at the Christmas market in the city of Antwerp and even posted photos of his outings on social media, said Rosenzweig-Abu.

The individual is Mohannad al-Khatib, a resident of Khan Yunis who described himself as an “independent journalist.” He was filmed on the day of the massacre celebrating and taking part in the breach into Israeli territory.

Look whose back in Belgium. 😡



Mohanad Al Khatib, Haniyeh’s mate, the person that joyfully run into Israel with the rest of the murderers on 7/10, is enjoying the Christmas Market in Antwerp.



Reminder, there’s an open complaint and police investigation regarding his… pic.twitter.com/NjPyOQNmp3 — Ambassador Idit Rosenzweig-Abu (@IditAbu) December 7, 2025

Al-Khatib has since managed to leave Gaza and reach Brussels, where he currently lives and has been granted refugee status.

In various videos that circulated online at the time, al-Khatib is seen inside Israeli territory during the massacre.

In one video he is shown walking toward Israel, with stolen vehicles bearing Israeli license plates and plumes of smoke in the background—while shouting to the camera, “Forward, forward! Fire and ashes!”

Al-Khatib has disappeared from public view since November, when reports surfaced that he was in Brussels.

“Look who’s back in Belgium,” wrote the Israeli ambassador. “A friend of Haniyeh, the man who ran joyfully into Israel with the other murderers on October 7, is enjoying the Christmas market in Antwerp.”

There is an open complaint and a police investigation against al-Khatib regarding his involvement in terrorism and war crimes.

“I hope he will be arrested for questioning soon,” the ambassador added.