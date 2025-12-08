All Israel

Terrorist who entered Israel & filmed Oct 7 massacre found roaming Christmas market in Belgium as 'refugee'

Al-Khatib managed to leave Gaza, received refugee status in Brussels

 
Share:
 
Mohanad Al Khatib, Hamas activist who participated in massacre on October 7th, 2023, December 8 2025. (Photo used under section 27A of the copyright law)

Israel’s ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, stated this Sunday evening that a Gazan man who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre is freely roaming the streets of Belgium.

He was seen enjoying himself at the Christmas market in the city of Antwerp and even posted photos of his outings on social media, said Rosenzweig-Abu.

The individual is Mohannad al-Khatib, a resident of Khan Yunis who described himself as an “independent journalist.” He was filmed on the day of the massacre celebrating and taking part in the breach into Israeli territory.

Al-Khatib has since managed to leave Gaza and reach Brussels, where he currently lives and has been granted refugee status.

In various videos that circulated online at the time, al-Khatib is seen inside Israeli territory during the massacre.

In one video he is shown walking toward Israel, with stolen vehicles bearing Israeli license plates and plumes of smoke in the background—while shouting to the camera, “Forward, forward! Fire and ashes!”

Al-Khatib has disappeared from public view since November, when reports surfaced that he was in Brussels.

“Look who’s back in Belgium,” wrote the Israeli ambassador. “A friend of Haniyeh, the man who ran joyfully into Israel with the other murderers on October 7, is enjoying the Christmas market in Antwerp.”

There is an open complaint and a police investigation against al-Khatib regarding his involvement in terrorism and war crimes.

“I hope he will be arrested for questioning soon,” the ambassador added.
Read more: OCTOBER 7TH | GAZA STRIP | COUNTER TERRORISM | NATIONAL SECURITY | BELGIUM
Share:

Dov Gil-Har / KAN 11

Dov Gil-Har is a corespondent for KAN 11.

You might also like to read this:

Popular Articles

Hamas leader Khaled Mashal tells Turkish conference they will not disarm or accept international force

All Israel News Staff

Uncovering biblical history at Israel’s ancient city of Arad

Jo Elizabeth

8 excuses for the world’s Israel obsession, and why they’re all nonsense

Tuvia Pollack

Gazan militias after Abu Shabab’s death: 'Hundreds of us are in the field, Hamas’ end is near'

Anastasia Stukanov / KAN 11

End of isolation? German chancellor Merz meets PM Netanyahu, visits Yad Vashem & affirms support for Israel

All Israel News Staff

Terrorist who entered Israel & filmed Oct 7 massacre found roaming Christmas market in Belgium as 'refugee'

Dov Gil-Har / KAN 11

All Israel
Receive latest news & updates
    Latest Stories

    In stormy Knesset session, Netanyahu defends Haredi Draft Bill, defends handling of war against opposition

    All Israel News Staff

    IDF strikes Hezbollah training compounds deep within Lebanon, Smotrich says new escalation is ‘likely’

    All Israel News Staff

    Israel to renew diplomatic ties with Bolivia after break at start of Gaza War in 2023

    Gili Cohen / KAN 11

    Iranian regime resumes producing ballistic missiles at ‘high rate,’ IDF warns

    All Israel News Staff

    Israel's Supreme Court rules that non-Jewish children of 'Law of Return' immigrants do not have automatic citizenship

    All Israel News Staff

    Iran operates funding network in Turkey to support Hamas, IDF reveals

    All Israel News Staff

     