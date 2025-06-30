Top Iranian clerics threaten Trump, Netanyahu, and 'any Muslim' cooperating with them against the Islamic Republic

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, June 28, 2025. Photo: Khamenei Media X

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, one of Iran’s top clerics, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, issued a fatwa (religious instruction) on Monday condemning threats against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring that anyone making such threats is an enemy of God.

“Anyone, whether an individual or a regime, who threatens the the Islamic Ummah [community] and its leadership, and its religious authority, is considered a muharib (belligerent infidel) and his blood is in vain,” the religious leader wrote.

Additionally, Shirazi said that it is forbidden for any Muslim to assist or cooperate with those doing so.

“Any form of cooperation or support for them by Muslims or Islamic governments is haram (forbidden).”

At the end of his letter, Shirazi mentioned the Mahdi, referring to Khamenei's caretaker role "under the Mahdi."

The fatwa was issued in response to a religious inquiry (istifta) submitted by officials from the Supreme Leader’s office, requesting Grand Ayatollah Shirazi’s binding legal opinion on threats made against Ayatollah Khamenei. The inquiry followed statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in which they discussed the potential assassination of Khamenei.

Trump had said he saved Khamenei from suffering “an ugly and ignominious death,” implying that Israel was about to target the leader before the U.S. president called the ceasefire. In the same statement, Trump said he “knew exactly where he [Khamenei] was sheltered.”

Similar letters were sent to two other top Iranian clerics: Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani and Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Akbar Hosseini Haeri, requesting that they also issue fatwas in response to the threats against Khamenei.

Each of the senior ayatollahs issued similar rulings, declaring that any threat or insult directed at Ayatollah Khamenei constitutes an attack on “the essence of Islam,” and strictly prohibiting any Muslim from participating in threats or actions against him.

Both Hamedani and Haeri echoed Shirazi’s use of the term muharib to refer to anyone threatening or insulting Khamenei. In Islamic jurisprudence, muharib refers to anyone who opposes or fights against either God or the Prophet Muhammad. According to many Islamic scholars of both Shi’a and Sunni Islam, such a person cannot be forgiven and it is permitted to kill them.

In Shi’a Islam, each person chooses to follow one ayatollah from among the leading Shi’a ayatollahs. That ayatollah functions as his spiritual authority, instructing him on all manners of obedience to Islamic law. Thus, the requests to the leading Shi’a ayatollahs in Iran were an attempt to have legally binding rulings that would affect almost all Shi’a Muslims living in Iran, as well as some living in the Iranian diaspora.

While some Iranians living outside of the regime follow ayatollahs inside the Islamic Republic, Shi’a Muslims living outside of Iran typically have their own ayatollah in their region.

At the time of publication, there were no reports of letters being sent to ayatollahs outside of Iran requesting similar fatwas.

Although Ali Khamenei holds the title of ayatollah, he is not a Grand Ayatollah and therefore lacks the authority to issue a binding fatwa, thus prompting the need to seek rulings from Iran’s senior clerical authorities.

Letter to Ayatollah Shirazi, 30 June 2025. (Photo: Social media)

A translation of the letter to Ayatollah Shirazi and his response is presented here:

Typed Letter

To the blessed presence of the world's Shi'a authority, His Eminence Ayatollah Azma [Great Ayatollah] Makarem Shirazi (may his blessings continue),

With greetings and salutations,

In recent days, we have witnessed the President of the criminal United States and the leader of the Zionist regime repeatedly threatening the great leader of the Islamic Revolution and some of the esteemed scholars and religious authorities with assassination.

We humbly ask Your Eminence, as a religious authority, to clarify the duty of Muslims throughout the world if, God forbid, this act is carried out by the criminal United States or any other entity. What is the responsibility of Muslims worldwide?

May God protect the religious scholars and authorities and the Supreme Leader of the revolution under the care of his eminence Imam Mahdi (may our souls be sacrificed for him) and aid them against the enemies of God and the enemies of the religion of God.

And peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings.

A group of believers and Muslims.

Handwritten Letter

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Anyone, whether an individual or a regime, who threatens the the Islamic Ummah [community] and its leadership, and its Marja'iyat [religious authority], is considered a muharib (belligerent infidel, or one who wages war against God) and his blood is in vain. Any form of cooperation or support for them by Muslims or Islamic governments is haram (forbidden). All Muslims across the world must make such enemies regret their actions. And if they endure hardship or harm in doing so, they will receive the reward of a mujahid (one who struggles or engages in jihad) in the path of God, Inshallah.

May God protect the Islamic community from the evils of the enemies and hasten the return of the Imam of the age [Imam Mahdi], may you be aided and victorious.

[Signature]