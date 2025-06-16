Radware reports 700% surge in cyberattacks on Israel following strikes on Iran

Illustrative (Photo: Shutterstock)

The cybersecurity company Radware announced on Sunday that cyber attacks against Israel had increased by 700% since the Israeli military launched “Operation Rising Lion” on Thursday night, targeting the Iranian regime’s nuclear and military assets. The company reported a “significant escalation in malicious network activity targeting Israeli infrastructure.”

Ron Meyran, VP of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Radware, explained that both Iranian state actors and pro-ayatollah regime hackers are involved in the ongoing cyberattacks against the Jewish state and its critical infrastructure.

“The 700% surge in malicious activity within just two days stems from cyber retaliation operations by Iranian state actors and pro-Iranian hacker groups, including DDoS attacks, infiltration attempts targeting critical infrastructure, data theft, and malware distribution campaigns,” Myran assessed.

The anti-Israel hacking campaign has reportedly focused on targeting crucial infrastructure such as financial institutions, government websites and telecommunications businesses.

Radware reportedly noted that the number of cyber attacks against Israel increased dramatically after it became public that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had conducted an unprecedented aerial strike against Iranian nuclear and military assets. The cybersecurity company further revealed that it had observed “threat actors aligned with Iran on public and private Telegram channels.”

“Iranian state-sponsored cyber groups are expected to intensify their operations aimed at disrupting infrastructure and [exerting] psychological influence,” the company warned.

Iran has, alongside Russia and China, emerged as a major global actor involved covertly and overtly in cyber attacks. While Iranian cyberattacks have intensified in the last few days, Tehran has a history of targeting Israel and other countries around the world.

In June 2024, Gaby Portnoy, the director of the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), warned that Iranian cyberattacks have become a serious threat to the international community.

“We have identified that Iran is attacking its allies and other countries for information extortion and damaging digital services,” Portnoy announced during the annual Cyberweek conference in Tel Aviv. “The information stolen from government systems is then used for Iranian cyberterrorism."

In March 2025, Israeli Deputy Cyber Defense Chief Nitzan Amar reported a 300% increase in cyberattacks by Iran and its terrorist proxy, Hezbollah, since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, in southern Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

“The last year was not a normal year, but a challenging and unique one,” Amar stated at a Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv.

“Ever since the war broke out, we have observed a major amplification in the scope of Iran and Hezbollah’s malicious activity targeting Israeli entities,” he explained.

The severely weakened Hezbollah has so far refrained from assisting its Iranian patron in the military sphere against Israel. However, it is unclear whether Hezbollah operatives are secretly assisting the ayatollah regime in its efforts to conduct cyber warfare against the Jewish state.

Israel has emerged as one of the world’s leading cyber tech nations. The Jewish state has therefore so far successfully thwarted most cyber-related attacks. It was reported last April that the Israeli cyber tech industry is experiencing a boom amid ongoing Iranian-led cyberattacks.