Authorities in Iran continue to detain ten members of the Jewish community

 
Rabbi Younes Hamami Lalehzar (top), leader of Iranian Jews, delivers a speech as he stands next to an Iranian flag at a synagogue in downtown Tehran, October 30, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Authorities in Iran continue to hold ten members of the Jewish community in custody since the end of the conflict between Israel and Iran, sources close to the community told Kan News on Thursday.

Following the outbreak of the conflict, at least 35 members of the Jewish community, residents of Tehran and Shiraz, were arrested for questioning on suspicion of having ties with Israel. Most have been released, but ten remain in custody, and efforts are being made to secure their release.

In addition to Jews, during the military operation Iran also arrested other minorities – including Azeris, Kurds, and members of the Bahá'í faith – on suspicion of cooperating with Israel.

The arrests contradict the official rhetoric of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which emphasizes the supposed guarantee of equal rights for Jewish citizens. For years, the authorities in Iran have tried to present an image of providing safety and civil rights for the country’s Jewish community, but sources from within the community report “unprecedented pressure” being placed on Jews in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, life within the Jewish community is beginning to return to normal after being completely disrupted by the war. In the past two days, a Jewish family held a brit milah (circumcision ceremony) for their son in Tehran. The mohel was one of the community’s leaders, Rabbi Yehuda Gerami.
IRAN | JEWISH COMMUNITY | ISRAEL IRAN WAR
