As Khamenei says relations with US unresolvable, Iran appears to be preparing for renewed conflict

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo: khamenei.ir)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the current standoff with the United States of the country’s nuclear program “unsolvable”, and said Iran would never capitulate to U.S. demands.

During a speech in Tehran on Sunday, Khamenei said the United States wants Iran to “be obedient to it.”

“The US wants Iran to be obedient to it,” Khamenei said at a speech in honor of the eighth Shia Imam, Imam Reza. “The Iranian nation is deeply offended by such a great insult and will stand with all its strength against those who harbor such a false expectation of the Iranian people.”

The supreme leader also rejected a return to direct negotiations with the U.S. following the 12-day conflict with Israel.

“Those who say, ‘Why don’t you negotiate directly with the United States and solve the issues,’ are superficial; because the reality is different," Khamenei told those in attendance. “Given America’s true objective in its hostility toward Iran, these issues are unsolvable.”

The 86-year-old leader told his supporters at the speech that the U.S. had underestimated Iran’s resilience and misjudged the Iranian people.

“The enemies, after facing the steadfast unity of the nation, officials, and armed forces, and after suffering heavy defeats in military attacks, have realized that Iran and the Islamic system cannot be subdued by war or forced into obedience.”

He said the U.S. was preparing for regime change one day after the start of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion.

“On June 13 Iran was attacked; a day later, some American agents met in a European capital to discuss an alternative to the Islamic Republic — that’s how confident they were,” he claimed. “One day after the attack began, they sat and discussed what government should rule Iran after the Islamic Republic. They even appointed a king, deciding who should be the Shah of Iran. This is how they imagined Iran.”

Khamenei also referred to Israel, calling it “the most despised government in the world.”

He affirmed the government’s continued struggle against Israel and praised the Houthis for their attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, a former Israeli intelligence officer told 103 FM radio that he believes another conflict with Iran is imminent.

Reserve Col. Dr. Jacques Neriah told 103 FM that Iran is looking for revenge after Israel’s strategic victories against the Islamic Republic and its proxy, Hezbollah.

Asked if he thinks there will be a second round against Iran, Neriah said he believes Iran is feeling “humiliated.”

“I think that... yes, it certainly could be, at least it seems to be, based on everything they're warning about, and based on what Hezbollah [is saying],” Neriah responded.

“By the way, Hezbollah two days ago gave an order to all its operatives to stay away from all their positions, and to no longer use phones or cellular devices,” he continued. “There's a feeling here that there's going to be a war.”

“Now, whether it will even be between Hezbollah and Israel, and to what extent Iran will intervene, that is still something that needs to be examined,” Neriah explained. “That is one of the possibilities, because Iranian revenge is brewing, and the humiliation they suffered, they could not live with over time.”

Neriah’s opinion was also echoed by Brig. Gen. (res.) Prof. Yaakov Nagel, the head of the Technion's Center for Security Science and Technology, a senior fellow at Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a former National Security Advisor, and the acting head of the National Security Council.

Speaking with 103 FM radio on Friday, Nagel called Iran a “wounded animal”, warning that Iran is likely to want revenge.

“We still left a wounded animal in Iran, very wounded, but it is wounded,” Nagel stated, “and if it continues to be a wounded animal in the jungle, it is the most dangerous animal.”

Nagel also warned that “Anyone who thinks that what we did there was the elimination of all of Iran's capabilities is wrong,” referring to the remaining ballistic missile capabilities and warning that Iran’s proxies are not fully defeated.

He said that the only way for Israel to end the threat is to convince the Iranian regime that pursuit of nuclear weapons, and its ballistic missile program, is too risky, and saying that the U.S. needs to apply more pressure to the regime.