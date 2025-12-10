Allenby Crossing reopens as Israel begins construction of security barrier on Jordanian border

Israeli security forces near the scene where three Israelis were killed in a terror shooting attack at Allenby bridge, a crossing between West Bank and Jordan, September 8, 2024. (Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the opening of the Allenby Crossing for the entry of goods this week, two months after it was closed following a terror attack in which two Israelis were killed by the driver of an aid truck headed to Gaza.

The shooting in September came almost exactly one year after a similar attack, also carried about by a truck driver from Jordan, in which three Israelis were killed.

Following the most recent attack, the border crossing was temporarily closed. The crossing briefly reopened before being closed again by order of Prime Minister Netanyahu, which some believe may have been a response to the recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western nations during the UN General Assembly that month.

After Prime Minister Netanyahu's most recent decision, the Allenby Crossing from Jordan to Israel will permanently reopen for the entry of goods.

The crossing is still closed to crossing by Jordanian, Palestinian, or foreign pedestrians and passengers. Israeli citizens have been barred from using the Allenby Crossing on account of the Kingdom of Jordan’s refusal to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The cargo terminal, where the attack occurred in September, is expected to resume operations in the coming days. According to Israeli journalist Doron Kadosh, the crossing is expected to reopen for goods as early as Sunday.

A security official told the media that several changes have been made at the crossing to improve security.

“In addition, screening and security-profiling procedures for the Jordanian drivers and for the contents of the trucks have been tightened, and dedicated security forces have been assigned to secure the crossing,” the official said.

The Prime Minister's Office released a statement confirming the reopening of the crossing, saying, “The political echelon has accepted the recommendations and instructed to prepare for the opening of the Allenby Crossing for goods and cargo, specifically those that do not require entry to the customs inspection site. It is emphasized that the instruction given is conditional on maintaining an appropriate level of security.”

At the same time, Israel has begun constructing the first sections of an upgraded security barrier along the border between Israel and Jordan.

The initial construction is taking place in the northern section of the border, although the Ministry of Defense intends to upgrade the entire 425 kilometer (264 mile) border with Jordan. The project is expected to cost around NIS 5.5 billion ($US1.7 billion).

The two segments being constructed currently total around 80 kilometers (50 miles), and work is now taking place in the northern Jordan Valley, near Beit She’an, an area that has seen increased weapons smuggling and attempted illegal crossings.

Eran Ofir, head of the Border Directorate at the Defense Ministry, said, “This will be a smart border, featuring a physical fence, intelligence sensors, radars, cameras, and advanced technologies.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz has called the border renovations a “top priority” since taking office, saying the increased security would interrupt Iranian attempts to bring weapons and other equipment to terror groups operating in Judea and Samaria.

“The new barrier will strengthen the communities along the border, significantly reduce weapons smuggling to terrorists in Judea and Samaria, and deal a heavy blow to Iran and its proxies’ efforts to establish an eastern front against the State of Israel,” Katz said in a statement.