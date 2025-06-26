Acknowledging frustrations, Amb. Leiter tells Iranians: 'Now is the time to help yourselves’ to get rid of regime

‘If we thought regime change was possible, we would have continued’, Netanyahu tells cabinet

Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter the President residence in Jerusalem, February 16, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

After 12 days of war, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran without toppling the ayatollah regime, as many in Israel and particularly the Iranian community in exile, had hoped.

During the first cabinet meeting since the start of the ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that the Israeli government would like to see regime change and tried to do what it could in the time available.

Meanwhile, Israel's Ambassador in the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, told Iran International that regime change in Iran cannot be imposed by Israel through military airstrikes.

Speaking with the opposition-affiliated Iranian news agency, Leiter also criticized other Western countries for not doing enough to support Israel in its fight against the Islamic Republic.

The ambassador reaffirmed the desire among the Israeli society and the Israeli government for regime change, but said achieving that militarily “doesn’t work.”

“There are few things that unite Israelis, but change in Iran is one of them,” said Leiter. “We want regime change. We’re certainly going to support it in every way we can. But militarily? No. War cannot bring regime change. It doesn’t work.”

Leiter’s comments came as part of public interview with Iran International, in which audience members and online viewers could ask him questions.

Ambassador Leiter clarified that while Israel hopes for regime change in Iran, its interest in striking Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites was existential.

“The present leadership has said so many times that the ultimate agenda is to destroy Israel,” the ambassador stated. “For us, the most important lesson of the Holocaust is that when somebody says they intend to destroy you, believe him.”

“We’re not in the position to make a long-term strategy for another country,” Leiter explained. “Our long-term strategy is to stay alive.”

Leiter’s comments came in the backdrop of statements by Netanyahu, who had previously told Iran International that Israel would like to help the Iranians, without promising military support for an uprising.

"A light has been lit – carry it to freedom,” Netanyahu told Iran International's anchor Pouria Zeraati last week on Monday.

“This is evil against good, and it's time for good people to stand up with the good, the good people of Iran, and good people everywhere against this madness foisted on all of us by this radical tyranny. It's about to end,” Netanyahu said at the time, in a statement that many Iranians took as indicating that Israel also hoped to achieve regime change.

Ambassador Leiter clarified that Netanyahu made those comments "with a tremendous passion and hope that the world will change and that the Iranian regime will change.”

At the start of Wednesday's cabinet meeting, Netanyahu told the cabinet, "We thought it was important to undermine the Iranian regime in the time we have.”

“If there were assessments that it was possible, we would have continued,” he said, while also stating that "such a coup must come from within.”

Netanyahu also said that "the regime is afraid of the Israelis, of the Americans, but more than anything, it is afraid of its own people. We have to ensure that the regime in Tehran does not return to its strength.”

Asked by an audience member to “help assuage the people of Iran’s mindset” that world leaders are “not taking into consideration that if the mullahs are left in power, it will do much more damage to the people of Iran.” Ambassador Leiter responded with regret saying,

“I don’t think I have an answer that’s fully going to satisfy you. The ability for Israel to act itself for regime change is extremely limited. What we are doing is, I think, advancing the cause of liberty to a great degree. In our efforts to secure ourselves, we are moving the region into a greater effort of liberty. It takes time.”

While Ambassador Leiter acknowledged Iranian fears about reprisals from the Islamic regime, he also called out Western nations for not helping Israel in its fight against the Iranian government.

“We’re not the only democracy in the world,” Leiter stated.

“Why is it that the chancellor of Germany says Israel is doing the dirty work for all of us? We’re a tiny, little country. Where’s Germany? Where’s England?” he asked.

“England has a huge stake. Are we the world’s policeman? Please. I would say to the chancellor of Germany, ‘You’re absolutely right. We’re doing the dirty work for the world, but it’s about time that you helped us.’ And if they did, it would be a lot easier for the people of Iran.”