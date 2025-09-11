‘Lion-hearted friend of Israel’ - Charlie Kirk's support for Israel was motivated by his love for Jesus and the Bible

Charlie Kirk praised by both Christian and Jewish leaders for his outspoken stances

Charles James Kirk, An American right-wing political activist, author, and media personality, an an outspoken Christian and true friend of Israel, September 10, 2025. Photo: bezalelsm X

Following the shocking news of the assassination of conservative activist and political commentator Charlie Kirk, many public figures called attention to Kirk’s Evangelical Christian faith and his abiding love and support for the nation of Israel.

Charlie Kirk dropped out of university at age 18, and founded the conservative non-profit Turning Point USA in order to directly interact with young, college-age people across the United States about conservative values and policies.

Kirk was an outspoken Christian and often drew a direct connection between his conservative stance on social and political issues and his biblical worldview. He largely came to fame through his visits to college campuses, holding a sign saying “Prove Me Wrong,” as he discussed various points of disagreement between liberals and conservatives in the public discourse.

While known for speaking directly and even confrontationally, Kirk was also known for his strong free speech stance on topics considered socially taboo. He often said that his job was to “go around to universities and have challenging conversations,” saying that frank dialogue about political disagreements was necessary.

Several times during his university appearance, Kirk explained his method of free speech debate, saying, “When discourse ends, violence begins.”

Multiple times throughout his years of political activism, Kirk spoke openly about his love for Jesus.

After the news of Kirk’s death was reported, Christian media personality Eric Metaxas shared a post from Kirk, in which he wrote, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

“This is what mattered the most to Charlie Kirk,” Metaxas wrote.

This was what mattered the most to Charlie Kirk. May his murder lead millions to follow Jesus -- which would truly change this broken and sick world. https://t.co/dvKtQgsq4p — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) September 10, 2025

Franklin Graham, the President of Samaritan’s Purse, and the son of evangelist Billy Graham, also drew attention to Kirk’s love for Jesus.

After noting Kirk’s love for his country and his defense of free speech and conservative values, Graham wrote, “Most importantly, Charlie loved the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“Pray for his wife Erika, their two young children, and all of their family,” Graham wrote.

What a tragedy. It has been announced that Charlie Kirk has died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University today. This young man loved his country and invested his time and energy in trying to make it the best it could be. He stood boldly for conservative values… — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk was also an outspoken supporter of Israel, even while he was willing to express criticism of some of its actions. In his speeches on university campuses, Kirk frequently condemned antisemitism on both the left and the right and criticized movements that delegitimized Israel’s right to exist.

While much of Kirk’s love for Israel came from his Evangelical faith and his belief that God had chosen the people of Israel, it also came from his love of Judeo-Christian values and the position of Israel as the only Western-style democracy in the Middle East.

If Israel laid down its weapons it would be conquered. This young man is one of the rare ones to admit Hamas and the Arab world’s ultimate goal: The full conquest of the West and the subjugation of Jews. pic.twitter.com/rVODqmp7ji — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 28, 2025

At one event, Kirik expressed how his love for Israel is connected to his Christian faith, saying, “I am a defender of Israel as a homeland for the Jewish people.”

Kirk, who visited Israel on two separate occasions, said the trips helped the Bible become real for him: “When I went to Israel, I saw the Bible come to life.”

Events put on by Turning Point USA often featured discussions on the U.S.-Israel relationship, even if Kirk occasionally came under fire for allowing speakers critical of Israel to participate, as part of his free speech debate ethos.

Following a public debate during the Student Action Summit (SAS) event earlier this year, after several anti-Israel and antisemitic comments were made during a debate between Dave Smith and Josh Hammer over the U.S.’s support for Israel, Kirk said, “There’s this dark Jew hate out there, and you see it, and I see it. I hate it. It’s not good. And everyone in this audience, guys, don’t get yourself involved in that. I’m telling you, it will rot your brain. It’s bad for your soul. It’s bad. It’s evil. I think it’s demonic.”

Following that debate, Kirk wrote to 𝕏, “Debate is the way forward, not name-calling or censorship.”

Kirk’s willingness to speak up for Israel continued after the start of the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion and the resultant Iron Swords War.

Kirk often fielded questions related to the IDF’s prosecution of the war in Gaza, in which he repeatedly and firmly placed the blame for the death of Gaza civilians on Hamas, even as he acknowledged that mistakes were probably being made by individual IDF soldiers.

Charlie Kirk was one of the most powerful, eloquent and unapologetic supporters of Israel in the United States, especially after Oct 7th.



His voice, his presence and his ability to distinguish between good evil, right and wrong, will be so sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/130bgG9Dss — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) September 11, 2025

Kirk’s willingness to stand up for Israel, especially as a wave of virulent anti-Israel movements and protests started taking place on the very same university campuses which he often frequented, drew the admiration and support of many Israelis and supporters of the Jewish state.

Israeli leaders like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Kirk’s advocacy for Israel and mourned his passing as the loss of a great ally.

Prime Minister Netanyahu called him a “lion-hearted friend of Israel” who defended the Judeo-Christian civilization.

President Isaac Herzog issued a statement following the announcement of Kirk’s death, saying Israel “lost a true friend and ally.”

"I am shocked by the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk. Israel has lost a true friend and huge ally. I strongly condemn this terrible act of violence, and together with all the Israeli people, send my thoughts and prayers to Charlie’s wife, children, and all his loved ones,” Herzog wrote.

Orthodox Jewish political commentator Ben Shapiro also mourned Kirk’s death, writing, “Like all of you, I am utterly stunned and heartbroken and sick to my soul today.”

Shapiro noted Kirk’s biblical values, saying, “Charlie was a good man, a man who believed in right and wrong, who stood by his Biblical values.”

“All of us will miss him, and I can’t imagine the pain of his beautiful young family, and we must all pray for them,” Shapiro continued.

“And we must pick up the baton where Charlie left it, fighting for the things he believed in so passionately. And we must fight for a better America – an America where good people can speak truth and debate passionately without fear of a bullet. I weep for Charlie’s family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie.”

Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place.

We lost an… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 10, 2025

Is All Israel News’ faith-based reporting important to you? Be part of it – help us continue by becoming a $5/month supporting partner.