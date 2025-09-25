All Israel

Senior Hamas official celebrates: 'Recognition of Palestine is due to Oct 7'

 
Share:
 
Palestinian members of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement seen during a patrol in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan on Wednesday described the recent wave of recognitions of a Palestinian state as "a step in the right direction, even if it came very late."

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen channel, Hamdan attributed the recognitions to "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" (Hamas’ term for the Oct. 7 attack).

“These recognitions are only a small step, as we expect practical measures, foremost among them an end to the war in Gaza,” Hamdan said.

He called on the countries that recognized Palestine not to settle for declarations, but to "take practical steps, chief among them halting arms exports to Israel and suspending economic and political ties with it."

Hamdan stated that since the attempted assassination of the Hamas leadership in Qatar, “the organization has not conveyed any messages regarding ending the war, neither to the President of the United States nor to anyone else.”

According to him, “an act of aggression was carried out against a sovereign state, Qatar, which served as a mediator.”

He accused the Americans of trying “to recycle old messages and present new proposals to create the illusion that negotiations are taking place, all in order to cover up the killings in Gaza.”

Hamdan claimed that the United States was “fully complicit” in the “criminal” attack in Qatar.

Hamdan also criticized Trump’s speech at the UN, claiming that he “sees everything in the world but fails to see the mass killing taking place in Gaza, instead scolding European countries for purchasing oil from Russia.”

Written by KAN 11 correspondents Guy Maayan and Roi Kais.
Read more: OCTOBER 7TH | PRO PALESTINIAN | GAZA WAR | PALESTINIAN STATE | HAMAS | HAMAS MASSACRE
Share:

KAN 11

Kan.org.il is the Hebrew news website of the The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

You might also like to read this:

Popular Articles

WATCH VIDEO: What is the ‘Rapture’ and does the Bible really say millions of Christians and Messianic Jews will suddenly disappear from the earth?

Joel C. Rosenberg

Rosh Hashanah: The Bible’s second new year and a different kind of beginning

Yehuda V. Frank

How the biblical 'Feast of Trumpets' came to be known as Rosh Hashanah

Jo Elizabeth

Exposing the lies about Israel on social media

Greg Denham

Tucker Carlson links Jews to death of Jesus and Charlie Kirk at memorial service for slain conservative leader

All Israel News Staff

20 Israelis wounded – 2 seriously – after Houthi drone hits southern city of Eilat despite 2 interception attempts

All Israel News Staff

All Israel
Receive latest news & updates
    A message from All Israel News
    Is ALL ISRAEL NEWS' faithful reporting important to you? Be part of it — help us continue by becoming a $5/month supporting partner.
    Donate to ALL ISRAEL NEWS
    Latest Stories

    Israel weighs personal sanctions against Palestinian officials after wave of recognitions – report

    All Israel News Staff

    Netanyahu slams 'Palestine' recognition as ‘shameful capitulation’ to terror as he departs for UNGA

    All Israel News Staff

    US envoy Witkoff expects ‘breakthrough’ in talks over Gaza future after meeting with Arab leaders

    All Israel News Staff

    Iran reportedly rebuilding missile sites destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during June war

    All Israel News Staff

    20 Israelis wounded – 2 seriously – after Houthi drone hits southern city of Eilat despite 2 interception attempts

    All Israel News Staff

    Indonesia offers to send 20,000 peacekeeping soldiers to Gaza, vows to recognize Israel alongside Palestine

    All Israel News Staff

     