Satellite imagery shows new activity at two Iranian nuclear sites, as regime warns against renewed 'US aggression'

FM: Iran ‘will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner’ to future strikes

Illustrative - Satellite image shows damage to some buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, after Israel launched an attack on Iran targeting nuclear facilities, in Isfahan, Iran June 16, 2025. (Photo: Planet Labs PBC via REUTERS)

An analysis of satellite imagery by the Institute for Science and International Security found evidence of new activity at the nuclear development site of Isfahan over the last few days.

The institute’s founder and president, David Albright, wrote that the institute “found new activity at one of the Esfahan tunnel entrances that occurred during the last few days.”

According to Albright’s post on 𝕏, vehicles were present at the entrance of the northernmost tunnel, and that access to the tunnel appears to have “been gained within the last week.”

We at the Institute found new activity at one of the Esfahan tunnel entrances that occurred during the last few days.



The northernmost tunnel entrance shows vehicles present and that access to the tunnel portal, which was previously blocked by backfilled dirt, has been gained… — David Albright (@DAVIDHALBRIGHT1) July 28, 2025

Turning to the Fordow site, which was struck by multiple bunker-buster bombs carried by B-2 Spirit bombers during Operation Midnight Hammer, Albright noted the presence of a new road, but said that earthworks near the two ventilation shafts, which were the sites of penetration in the bombing, have stopped.

The work being done at both sites appears to be minimal at this point, related mostly to clearing debris and restoring vehicle access. Albright said, “There is also no observable activity at the primary tunnel entrances leading into the enrichment facility” at the Fordow site.

Analysts are still evaluating the damage to Iran’s nuclear sites, with satellite imagery being one of the main tools used.

However, Albright has previously warned that Iran is probably taking its time to complete the removal of debris and rubble, and to begin the process of assessing the damages, as it waits to see what will be the outcome of nuclear talks with the E3 and the US.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously stated his willingness to conduct additional bombings if the Iranian government resumes enrichment activities.

Earlier in July, Albright said that Iran is probably holding off on repair and rebuilding operations, “as they are easily spotted via overhead imagery as a reconstitution effort, which may be met with further Israeli or American attacks.”

On Monday, during a visit to Scotland, President Trump said that he could order fresh strikes on Iranian nuclear sites if the Islamic Republic attempts to rebuild.

Saying Iran is "sending very bad signals, very nasty signals,” he threatened U.S. action.

"They shouldn't be doing that," Trump said. "We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we'll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it. We will do that gladly, openly and gladly.”

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened a severe reaction to such strikes in a post on 𝕏.

Araghchi said that Iran “will never respond to the language of threat and intimidation.”

“Iran knows exactly what happened during the recent American-Israeli aggression, both to us and our adversaries – including the extent of blows that are still being censored,” Araghchi continued.

“If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be IMPOSSIBLE to cover up.”

He also continued to insist that Iran’s nuclear program is only for civilian use, such as for medical purposes and energy.