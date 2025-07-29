All Israel

IDF reveals new footage of Hamas looting aid; FM Sa’ar warns int’l pressure hardened Hamas’s stance

Sa’ar: Israel won’t sacrifice its ‘very existence to appease other countries’

 
Illustration: Gunmen in Gaza seen on humanitarian aid trucks. Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, January 21, 2025. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

After aid organizations and recent media reports denied the Israel Defense Forces’ claims that Hamas has been systematically looting aid in the Gaza Strip, the military released new evidence supporting its claims on Tuesday.

“Anyone who cares about the humanitarian situation must ask themselves: who is responsible for the suffering of Gaza’s residents? Who is responsible for the war and for its continuation? There is only one clear answer: Hamas,” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stressed in a press conference that same day.

“This pressure directly undermines the chances of a ceasefire agreement and a hostage deal. It only pushes toward security escalation by hardening Hamas's stance.”

The video footage published by the IDF shows armed Hamas terrorists commandeering an aid truck. “In the footage filmed on July 25, 2025, armed Hamas terrorists are seen violently looting humanitarian aid that had been transferred into the Gaza Strip, preventing it from reaching the civilian population of Gaza,” the IDF said.

“Contrary to Hamas’ false claims that the individuals in the video are security personnel, they are in fact Hamas terrorists who arrived to seize the aid from Gaza’s residents… This footage is further evidence that Hamas is the primary obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.”

“Even when aid is delivered into Gaza - Hamas loots it for its own use, blatantly disregarding the needs of the population,” the military stressed.

The claims by Hamas came amid an international pressure campaign by media outlets, NGOs, and UN-affiliated aid groups in recent weeks, aiming to pressure Israel to end the war against Hamas.

“We are witnessing a distorted campaign of international pressure against Israel in recent days,” Sa’ar said, adding “This campaign is fueling the wave of antisemitism we are seeing lately.”

Over the past weeks, there have been multiple reports of antisemitic incidents against Jews and Israelis across the world.

The foreign minister argued that the demand of “ending the war” in reality would mean “ending the war while Hamas remains in power in Gaza. That would be a tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians. This is exactly why they took the hostages in the first place: in an attempt to impose their will on Israel.”

“That will not happen. No matter how much pressure is applied to Israel,” he vowed.

The war was started by Hamas, which is responsible for its continuation by refusing to release the hostages while rejecting attempts to reach a negotiated agreement, Sa’ar continued.

“The international pressure should not be on Israel. It must be on Hamas.”

Sa’ar vowed Israel would not “be the Czechoslovakia of the 21st century,” and will not sacrifice its “very existence for the appeasement of other countries.”

“We will not give up our basic interests for the internal political considerations of countries that have lost control in their own streets. And yet those countries still condescendingly presume to tell us what is good for our security.”

Israel’s chief diplomat emphasized: “Diplomatic pressure will not change our policy. No external force will lead Israel to sacrifice its security. We will always be open to constructive dialogue. But pressure on us will not work. This must be clear: the international pressure on Israel during these critical days of negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage deal has already caused Hamas to harden its positions.”
All Israel News Staff

The All Israel News Staff is a team of journalists in Israel.

