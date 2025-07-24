All Israel
Speaker Mike Johnson to ALL ISRAEL NEWS: ‘I take it literally’ when the Bible commands nations to bless Israel & Jews as ‘God’s Chosen People’

Joel C. Rosenberg, Editor-in-Chief of All Israel News, meets with U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson during an interview for TBN in Washington, July 2025. (Photo: Courtesy)

DENVER, COLORADO — Mike Johnson is not only a Congressman from Louisiana’s 4th District since 2017. 

A conservative.

And a Republican.

He’s also a devout Evangelical Christian.

Raised in a strong Christian home, he was baptized when he was just seven years old.

And he’s a man who loves the Bible and believes it is the very Word of God.

That, he told me, is why he loves Israel and the Jewish people so deeply and why he is determined to do everything in his power to strengthen and deepen the U.S.-Israel alliance, despite an explosion of anti-Semitism and increasingly shrill attacks against the Jewish state from both the Left and the Right. 

Last week, my wife, Lynn, and I — and one of our sons, Jacob — had the honor of meeting the Speaker at his office in the U.S. Capitol for our first time.

I also had the honor of interviewing him for nearly half an hour for both ALL ISRAEL NEWS and THE ROSENBERG REPORT.

The full interview will air tonight at 9pm eastern on the Trinity Broadcasting Network — TBN — the most watched Christian television network in the United States. 

WHERE DOES THE SPEAKER’S LOVE FOR ISRAEL AND THE JEWISH PEOPLE COME FROM? 

I asked the Speaker about a range of current issues, from his perspective on President Donald J. Trump’s dramatic decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities — in defiance of loud voices in the Right, such as Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon, who bitterly attacked Trump for betraying the MAGA movement — to how worried he is about the threat Communist China poses to Taiwan and American supremacy in the Pacific.
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson during an interview for TBN in Washington, July 2025. (Photo: Courtesy)

I also asked him about his personal story, how he came to faith in Jesus Christ, and how worried he is about holding control of the House of Representatives as he approaches the mid-term elections in November 2026. 

Over the next few days, ALL ISRAEL NEWS will publish excerpts from our conversation. 

Today, I want to share with you what the Speaker told me about what motivates his profound love for Israel and the Jewish people. 

“It's a matter of faith for me,” Johnson told me, saying his pro-Israel stance has been “very clear and it's been consistent my whole life.”

The U.S.-Israel alliance, he said, is “a special alliance — it’s unlike any other in the nation because we have a shared Judeo-Christian heritage.”

“I mean, it [support for Biblical Israel and the Jewish people] was part of the founding of our very nation 249 years ago, and I don't think we can forget that.”

SPEAKER JOHNSON: I TAKE THE BIBLICAL PROMISES ABOUT ISRAEL LITERALLY

The Speaker’s own personal convictions on these matters “goes back to the opening book [the Bible] in Genesis.”

He specifically referred to Genesis 12:1-3, which is widely known as God’s covenant to Abraham, saying, 

“You know, blessed is the nation that blesses Israel and cursed the nation that curses Israel. There are all sorts of theological interpretations of how that applies to us today, but I take it literally.”

“I understand that this Scripture is very clear,” he said.

The Jewish people, the Jewish nation — the descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob — “this is God's chosen people and Christians around the world are supposed to have high regard for that.”

“So, it's a matter of faith to me. But if you just set the faith issues aside and you just look at it practically — if you're just looking for America First as an agenda and the interest of America, it is clearly within our interest to have a close alliance with Israel as the only stable democracy in the region, which is a tinderbox for all the reasons we know, and to have a strong presence there.”
Joel C. Rosenberg, his wife Lynn, and their son Jacob meet with U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in Washington, July 2025. (Photo: Courtesy)

Joel C. Rosenberg

Joel C. Rosenberg is the editor-in-chief of ALL ISRAEL NEWS and ALL ARAB NEWS and the President and CEO of Near East Media. A New York Times best-selling author, Middle East analyst, and Evangelical leader, he lives in Jerusalem with his wife and sons.

