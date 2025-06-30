Netanyahu tells Shin Bet: Iran war opened 'broad regional possibilities' - but Israeli hostages must first be freed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told operatives and leaders of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) that their work has helped open up “broad regional opportunities,” while also speaking of the need to free the hostages.

Netanyahu visited the Shin Bet headquarters on Sunday, where he was briefed on the organization’s role in the current Gaza War, as well as its participation in Operation Rising Lion.

“We have eliminated an immediate threat to our existence, two deadly threats to our existence,” Netanyahu told the Shin Bet staff. “You have done a very, very good job in taking advantage of them, the targets, and in achieving a very, very positive disruption. Both in offense and defense, you are breaking new ground.”

The prime minister told the security agency that, thanks to their efforts, “many opportunities have now opened up.”

“I just saw, I was really amazed by the technology,” he said, regarding the briefing he received on the Shin Bet’s achievements. “I want to tell you that, as you probably know, many opportunities have opened up now, following this victory, many, many opportunities.”

He noted that the first potential breakthrough is freeing the hostages and defeating Hamas.

“First of all, to rescue the hostages,” he remarked before continuing, “Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, and to defeat Hamas, but I believe that we will achieve both objectives.”

Netanyahu also mentioned “broad regional opportunities,” widely understood as a reference to ongoing efforts to expand the Abraham Accords with the help of the United States.

“But beyond that, broad regional opportunities are opening up, in some of which, in fact, actually in almost all of which, you are partners.”

The Israeli prime minister also thanked the Shin Bet for its role in securing Israel as a nation.

“And I want to thank you on behalf of the people of Israel, for your part in ensuring the eternity of Israel,” he stated. “Nothing less and nothing more. Thank you very much.”

While anticipation has been building in Israel for the announcement of a new deal to achieve a hostage-ceasefire deal in Gaza, especially following recent comments by U.S. officials, Israeli officials have been more circumspect.

Ynet News reported that security officials said, “Contacts for a deal are continuing all the time. We hope that there will be developments soon and we are working on it.” However, they also clarified that “at the moment, there is no breakthrough.”

According to an i24 News report, about 75% of the terms for a new hostage-ceasefire deal have been agreed upon in recent discussions.

The report cited a source familiar with the negotiations who said, “The remaining 25% include unresolved issues such as the humanitarian situation, the formal end to the conflict, and Israeli demands for guarantees to prevent Hamas from rearming.”

In the meantime, the IDF continues its preparations for an extended military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday evening, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir briefed the Security Cabinet, telling members that the military is successfully meeting the objectives set by the political leadership, according to Channel 12. Citing the IDF’s achievements, Zamir reportedly said that significant decisions will soon need to be made by the cabinet concerning the future direction of the campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Channel 12 also reported that the IDF expects to achieve most of the goals set for Operation Gideon’s Chariots within the next week, which includes military control of almost 75% of the Gaza Strip. IDF Southern Command is reportedly preparing to dedicate more units to the campaign.