Nations harboring terrorists ‘don’t have sovereignty’ Netanyahu says, ‘Every country has right to defend itself’

US State Secretary Rubio says horror of Oct 7 ‘ends by eliminating the people who did it’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio deliver statements to the press, Sept. 15, 2025. (Photo: Haim Zach/GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss shared challenges in the Middle East, particularly the threat posed by Iran and its proxy groups. The meeting, which included senior Israeli officials and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, underscored the close strategic ties between Jerusalem and Washington. Following the talks, Netanyahu thanked Rubio for his visit, calling it a powerful affirmation of the U.S.–Israel bond at a time of mounting regional aggression.”

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter also participated in the discussion.

Following their meeting, both Netanyahu and Rubio provided statements to the press, with Netanyahu first thanking Rubio for coming to Jerusalem.

“Mr. Secretary, Marco, your visit to our eternal and undivided capital Jerusalem is a powerful affirmation of a powerful bond,” Netanyahu began.

“We stand in a time of immense challenges, the aggression of Iran and its terrorist proxies, those who chant ‘Death to America, death to Israel’ – and they are not chanting it by accident – because they see Israel as the front line of American civilization here in the Middle East.”

Referring to combined strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Netanyahu said the strikes were “a message to the entire world that the United States acts to defend its interests and defend its allies.”

“America has no better ally than Israel,” Netanyahu continued. “It's obvious that Israel has no better ally than America.”

Netanyahu also said that U.S. President Donald Trump told him to “remember October 7.”

“And we remember. We remember the savagery, we remember the incredible massacre of the innocent,” he continued. “We remember our hostages and we are committed to bringing all of them home, the living and the dead.”

“And we appreciate all the help that President Trump and you have given us in this sacred task,” the prime minister said. “We remember Hamas, and we know that we must defeat them and ensure that they no longer are able to turn Gaza into a threat to Israel.”

“Your presence here in Israel today is a clear message that America stands with Israel,” Netanyahu told Rubio. “I want to thank you personally for your unwavering support of Israel's right to defend itself, for standing firmly against those who seek to isolate and demonize our nation.”

Netanyahu also thanked Trump, saying, “The President has shown consistent leadership, moral clarity and bold actions that have strengthened the alliance between our nations as never before. The American-Israeli alliance has never been as strong as it is now.”

“We will forever cherish this friendship, and I want to say, Mr. Secretary, thank you. May God protect you, bless you, and bless your family. May God bless America, may God bless Israel, and may God bless our enduring alliance.”

While reports suggested Rubio’s visit was focused on the strike and Qatar, in his opening remarks, the secretary emphasized that Israel and the U.S. “remain firmly committed to the president’s objective,” which he described as the return of all 48 remaining hostages.

“We remain firmly committed, as I said to the president's objective which he's been abundantly clear on,” Rubio stated, “and I want to repeat, at the end of the day, no matter what has happened or happens, the objective remains the same, and that is all 48 of those hostages, both living and deceased need to be home. They need to be returned.”

“They never should have been taken,” Rubio continued. “What happened on October 7 was an act of unparalleled barbarism and what's happened since then have been repeated acts of unparalleled barbarism on the part of Hamas.”

Rubio also stated, “Hamas needs to cease to exist as an armed element that can threaten the peace and security of the region.”

He stated that “the people of Gaza deserve a better future,” adding that such a future “cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated.”

Rubio reiterated Trump's demand that all the hostages be released at once. And he appeared to make that a condition for any further agreement.

“That better future and that kind of peace is not even possible until all the hostages are released. All of them. Every single one,” he emphasized.

During the Q&A period, Rubio said that while Hamas could surrender if it wanted to, Washington does not expect to see it happen.

“Hamas can surrender tonight if they want,” Rubio said in answer to a question. “Lay down their weapons. The problem is they’re a terrorist group, a barbaric group whose stated mission is the destruction of the Jewish state. So we're not counting on that happening.”

Rubio said the United States would continue to seek a negotiated outcome while noting, "it may require ultimately a concise military operation to eliminate them.”

He also said that the U.S. would like to see Hamas release “the people of Gaza, that they’re also holding hostage as human shields.”

During questioning, Netanyahu again took responsibility for the strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

“We believe that terrorists should not be given a safe haven, and the people who planned the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust cannot have immunity.”

Netanyahu called out the hypocrisy of nations protesting the violation of Qatar’s sovereignty when they did not protest similar U.S. moves against Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“Those countries that are condemning Israel today did not come and say, ‘Well, what a terrible thing was done. The sovereignty of Pakistan was violated. The sovereignty of Afghanistan was violated,'” Netanyahu stated. “You don't have such sovereignty when you are effectively giving a base to terrorists and a place where they can apply their gruesome trade.”

“It's the right of every country under international law to defend itself beyond its borders against those who would kill their citizens, murder them en masse,” he argued. “That is what guided Israel.”

When asked whether the two leaders had discussed Israel’s plans for the takeover of Gaza City, Rubio reiterated the necessity of eliminating Hamas.

“We want all of the hostages out. All of them,” Rubio stated in response. “There you should never have been hostages. This should never have happened.”

According to Rubio, people have forgotten the events of Oct. 7.

“This is what brought us to this point. It needs to end. And how does it end? It ends by eliminating the people who did it.”

“When all of that is done, then we can begin the work, I hope, internationally, to providing the people of Gaza the kind of future they deserve, but that they will never have as long as a group like Hamas exists,” Rubio stated.