Hamas ready for ceasefire? It just wants a break ‘to rearm’, says Arab, pro-Israel peace activist

Members of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades hand over of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, February 22, 2025. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The West doesn’t properly understand the Hamas terrorists when they claim they are ready to accept a ceasefire with Israel, according to Loay Alshareef, one of the most prominent Arab voices advocating for peace with Israel.

The Dubai-based blogger, who grew up a devout Muslim in Saudi Arabia, recently clarified what, in his opinion, Hamas’ claims to be ready to accept a ceasefire presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, really meant.

“Hamas just declared: ‘We’re ready to accept a long-term truce with Israel.’

To those in the West (especially President Macron) who don’t understand what this really means – take it from someone who studied and defeated their ideology,” Alshareef shared with his 215,000 followers on 𝕏.

“What they’re really saying is: ‘We lost this battle, but we need a break to rearm and to use international pressure to force the recognition of a Palestinian state. Even though we jihadists don’t believe in nation-states, we’ll use France’s pressure to harass Israel. And when Israel weakens, we’ll repeat October 7th, as we swore we would.’ Don’t let Hamas get away with this,” he wrote.

France is planning to formally recognize a Palestinian state at a conference later this month.

On Sunday evening, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

The terror group responded by reiterating its willingness to “immediately sit at the negotiating table.”

However, Hamas leadership reiterated its demand for a firm commitment to end the war. On Monday, the group had already raised objections to the U.S. proposal, arguing that releasing all Israeli hostages at once would not be feasible.

Alshareef has spoken about his youth in the past, saying he grew up as an Islamist and hated “unbelievers,” especially Jews and Christians, despite his family being liberal.

Loay Alshareef, Dubai-based blogger. (Photo: X)

“Education and media are the outlets that radicalize people. I remember that in school when we were taught that we should never take Jews and Christians as friends… I took that so seriously, I believed in that,” Alshareef said.

Earlier this year, he visited Israel for the first time. In an interview with Kan News, he said the suffering in Gaza “is not on Israel. The responsibility lies with the beasts who attacked Israel on October 7.”

In his post on 𝕏, he argued that portraying Israel as an apartheid or racist state, “were the lies many of us in the Arab world (myself included) used to repeat. But once you discover the truth – and realize how Al Jazeera and certain Palestinian media distorted the reality about Israel – everything changes. You start to see Israel as it truly is, and you can’t help but fall in love with it. Peace from Jerusalem, the city of King David.”

In another post on Sunday, Alshareef highlighted the fate of Liraz Asulin, “a Jewish woman murdered while celebrating life at the Nova music festival on October 7.”

Asulin was killed by Hamas terrorist Mahmoud Afana, who became infamous after the IDF released a phone call in which he bragged to his parents about murdering Jews on Oct. 7.

“Mahmoud, meanwhile, has now joined the company of Goliath, Haman, Titus, Hitler, and Sinwar... All tried to destroy the Jewish people, and all failed,” wrote Alshareef.

“Never forget how this ugly war started: With an attack on those who cherish life – by those who worship death. This is a battle between good and evil, and good will prevail. Liraz, may you rest in the palm of God’s hand. May angels carry the message to you: justice has been served.”

🚨This is Liraz Assulin, 38, a Jewish woman who was killed while celebrating life at the Nova Music Festival on October 7. She was murdered by Hamas terrorist Mahmoud Afana, who then used her phone to call his parents and boast about the crime.



Say her name.



She will always be… pic.twitter.com/WZGOGCj2sP — Loay Alshareef لؤي الشريف (@lalshareef) September 7, 2025

