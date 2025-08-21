Dr. James Dobson: On May 14, 1948, when Israel was reborn, my Mom said, ‘Jimmy, come quick to the radio – Bible prophecy is coming to pass today’

DENVER, COLORADO — A titan of Evangelical Christianity, one of the most influential Christians in modern American history, died today at the age of 89.

Dr. James Dobson was a noted Christian psychologist, a bestselling author of books about a biblical approach to marriage and parenting, the host of one of the most popular daily programs on more than 4,000 Christian radio stations, and a prominent pro-life advocate.

He was also the founder of two Christian ministries, Focus on the Family in 1977 – which grew to more than 1,000 employees – and later, the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute in 2010 and its Family Talk radio show.

Because of his love for Jesus and the whole Word of God – both the Old Testament and the New – Dobson also had a deep love for Israel and the Jewish people, and was a highly important voice in encouraging American Evangelicals to stand with Israel and against antisemitism.

SOME PERSONAL OBSERVATIONS ON MY FRIENDSHIP WITH DR. DOBSON

In a moment, I’ll share statements that have been issued today by a wide range of Christian and Jewish leaders – including Ben Shapiro, Chuck Swindoll, and Franklin Graham, as well as family members and associates – praising Dobson’s character and influence.

But first, a few personal observations.

(Left to right) Joel C. Rosenberg, Dr. James Dobson

Lynn and I will miss Dr. Dobson very much.

We are so happy that he is now in heaven, worshiping at the feet of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

But I’m also sad because in September I was supposed to spend a weekend with Jim, his beloved wife and true teammate, Shirley, and some of his staff and faithful donors.

He had asked me to come to this last event he was planning and to teach about God’s everlasting love for Israel and the Jewish people, to answer questions about what’s happening in the Middle East these days and how Christians ought to pray, be a blessing, and strengthen the Church in the Epicenter.

I had been so looking forward to this event, and to seeing Jim and Shirley at least one more time.

Alas, it was not to be.

But we are praying for Shirley and the entire Family Talk team and ask you to pray for them, as well.

MEETING DOBSON AND BEING INVITED ON HIS RADIO SHOW

Lynn and I first met Dr. Dobson in the early ’90s when we were introduced by a friend of ours who had just been hired in Focus on the Family’s donor relations department.

It was truly an honor to thank him in person for the profound impact his books and radio show had on our faith, our approach to marriage, and our approach to parenting.

A few years later, I brought Steve Forbes – the business leader, editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine, and pro-growth and pro-life presidential candidate – to Colorado Springs to have lunch with Dobson and let the two get to know each other.

Dr. James Dobson. Photo by Chip Barlet

As we became friends, Dobson became a reader of my political thrillers and my nonfiction books about Israel, especially Epicenter: Why the Current Rumblings in the Middle East Will Change Your Future, which was released in the fall of 2006.

Dobson interviewed me on his radio show from time to time, and in our conversations, I was deeply struck by just how profound his love for Israel was.

DOBSON’S PROFOUND LOVE FOR ISRAEL AND DEEP BELIEF IN BIBLE PROPHECY

Once, he told me that he would never forget May 14, 1948.

He was around 12 or 13 years old when suddenly, he heard his mother calling him urgently.

“Jimmy, Jimmy, come quickly!” she shouted.

When he ran to her side, thinking something was wrong, she said she was listening to a radio broadcast explaining that Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion had just declared the rebirth of the ancient Jewish state.

“Bible prophecy is coming to pass today,” she told him.

It was the Hebrew prophets who, throughout the Old Testament, foretold that the nation of Israel would be punished and sent into exile, but that later the God of Israel would show tremendous mercy and grace.

A sovereign State of Israel would be prophetically reborn in the “End of Days,” she told her son.

Jews had longed for this day for nearly 2,000 years.

So had some Christians, though sadly, many theologians over the centuries didn’t believe the prophecies were to be read literally.

Dobson’s mother and family, however, did believe the prophecies would one day come to pass, and Dobson told me what an impression it made on him as a young boy to see how excited his mother was that Bible prophecy was being fulfilled in their lifetime, before their very eyes and ears.

BEN SHAPIRO PRAISES DOBSON

Dr. Dobson was a great man with an extraordinary impact on American life, drawing people back to faith, family, and biblical values. He will be missed.

RYAN DOBSON SPEAKS ABOUT HIS DAD

My dad, Dr. James Dobson, has gone home to be with the Lord.

I’m walking through the kind of grief that words can’t quite reach. But even in the middle of it, I keep returning to this verse: “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him” (John 3:17).

Copies of "Family Man", the biography of Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, are seen in the bookstore at the Focus headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

That was my dad’s heart.

Yes, he was bold. Yes, he spoke hard truths. But beneath all of it was a deep, quiet desire to help families, to protect children, and to introduce people to Jesus. Not to condemn. To save. To restore. To heal.

He didn’t just preach it – he lived it. With me. And with his grandchildren.

His greatest hope wasn’t just that the world would hear him – but that generations after him would know the love of Christ and walk in truth.

That legacy lives on in my family – and in so many of yours.

We’re spending this time together – grieving, remembering, praying, and holding tight to the promises of God.

If my dad’s words, work, or witness ever impacted your life, I’d be honored to hear your story. Your prayers and reflections mean more than you know.

www.ryandobson.com for contact information and resources.

PASTOR CHUCK SWINDOLL REMEMBERS HIS FRIEND

Dear Shirley, Danae, and Ryan,

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of your husband and father, Dr. James Dobson. Please accept our deepest condolences during this difficult time.

Jim was not only a brilliant mind and a guiding voice in so many lives, but he also embodied love, compassion, and unwavering faith. His impact on our families and the foundational principles he taught will forever resonate in our hearts and communities.

We want to assure you of our love, gratitude, and devotion during this time of grief. Know that our prayers are with you and your family as you navigate through this profound loss.

May you find comfort in the cherished memories and the legacy of love that Jim leaves behind.

Softly and tenderly,

The Swindoll Family and all of us at Insight for Living

FRANKLIN GRAHAM PRAYS FOR THE DOBSONS

Our prayers are with the family of Dr. James Dobson, who went home to be with his Savior today after a brief illness. Dr. Dobson was a staunch defender of the family and stood for morality and biblical values as much as any person in our country’s history. For nearly five decades, he was one of the most influential Christian leaders in our country who saw the importance of faith in culture. He founded Focus on the Family in 1977, and after leaving that ministry, he then launched the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute. Dr. Dobson’s Family Talk radio program is heard by over half a million people each week. His legacy and impact for Jesus Christ will continue on for generations. I’m sure his wife Shirley and their children would appreciate your prayers.

JIM DALY, DOBSON’S SUCCESSOR AT FOCUS ON THE FAMILY, REMEMBERS THE PROFOUND IMPACT OF THE MINISTRY’S FOUNDER

With Dr. Dobson’s passing, we remember the life of a gifted man who walked with the Lord. I’m thankful for his sensitivity to those who were weak, downtrodden, and sometimes overlooked.

I recall one of the first times I witnessed Dr. Dobson’s heart for people. I had taken part in a dinner with several Focus on the Family supporters, and one couple told me the heart-wrenching story of the death of their 4-year-old son because of lymphoma. The father shared how, for months, he had held his dying child at night, praying for God’s intervention. But their little boy lost his battle with cancer and slipped away.

When I relayed this story to Dr. Dobson, his eyes filled with tears and he said, “That’s one of the most devastating experiences a human being can suffer. The loss of a child would lead any parent to ask, ‘Why, God?’” He was heartbroken for that family. A few years later, he wrote When God Doesn’t Make Sense. Perhaps that book grew from Dr. Dobson’s emotional connection to families who suffer inexplicable tragedies. He heard many stories of family trauma through the years, and he grieved for each one. He never lost his heart for those who weep.

Now, it is our turn to weep. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a friend to millions of listeners and readers around the world. Dr. Dobson’s presence will be sorely missed, but we rejoice in the knowledge that he is now joyfully in the presence of the God he served.

“Born in 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dr. Dobson founded Focus on the Family in 1977, creating one of the largest faith-based organizations in the world,” noted a statement by his office on Thursday.

“His daily broadcasts were heard on over 4,000 radio stations across North America and translated into 27 languages in more than 160 countries. Following his departure from Focus on the Family in 2010, Dr. Dobson launched the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI), continuing his mission through Family Talk, a nationally syndicated radio broadcast offering timeless counsel for today’s families.”