All Israel

‘The torch of freedom has gone out’: Israelis & American Jews react to Mamdani's NYC mayoral win

Israeli leaders encourage New York Jews to make Aliyah, citing ‘jihadist’ stance of Mamdani supporters

 
Share:
 
Elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks after winning the race during a rally in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90

Israeli and Jewish politicians and leaders around the world reacted strongly to the election victory of Democratic Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York.

Many attacked his pro-Palestinian positions and expressed concern for the well-being of New York’s Jewish population. 

However, Mamdani won 33% of the Jewish vote in New York, according to CNN. Overall, he won around 50% of the vote, more than his challengers, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa combined.

The American Jewish Committee released a statement following Mamdani’s win, saying, “We cannot ignore that the Mayor-elect holds core beliefs fundamentally at odds with our community’s deepest convictions and most cherished values.” 

Rabbi Marc Schneier, Senior Rabbi of the Hampton Shul, announced he would start a Jewish day school in the Hamptons to accommodate Jewish families who decide to leave New York City following Mamdani’s win. 

Sacha Roytman, executive director of the Movement to Combat Anti-Semitism, said the election results were very bad news. 

“Anti-Semitism in the United States is breaking records every day, and the results at the polls simply reflect the mood on the streets.” 

Roytman noted that the Jewish community in New York City only makes up about 11 percent of the city’s population but accounts for more than half of the city’s reported hate crimes. 

“One of the largest Jewish communities in the world deserves a mayor who fights anti-Semitism, not one who incites it,” Roitman stated. “We will continue to stand with New York’s Jewish community, fight anti-Semitism on a daily basis, and closely monitor the new municipal government to ensure that city authorities fulfill their duty to protect all New Yorkers.” 

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “We expect the mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population in the world to stand unequivocally against antisemitism in all its varied forms and support all of its Jewish residents just as he would all other constituents.” 

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said the issue with Mamdani’s win is not the fact that he is Muslim, but his consistent anti-Israel stance. 

“A new reality,” Ambassador Danon told 103FM on Wednesday morning. 

“The fact that he is Muslim is not the event, the event is that this is a mayor who spoke out very strongly against Israel, against the IDF, and did not back down throughout the entire campaign. We are certainly concerned about his choice, about the personal safety of the large Jewish community that lives here in New York,” Danon said. 

Danon also posted to 𝕏, saying that Israel would not be deterred by “Mamdani’s inflammatory remarks.” 

Right-wing opposition party leader Avigdor Liberman also reacted to Mamdani’s win on social media, writing, “The Big Apple has fallen!” 

Posting in Hebrew, he said, “Just three decades after the Twin Towers disaster, New York has elected a racist, populist, and outspoken Islamist as its mayor. Mamdani is the poster boy for the silent jihad.” 

“Mamdani is the last thing a city plagued by crime, anti-Semitism, and insecurity needed,” Liberman concluded. He also remarked that Jews in New York City should plan to make aliyah (immigration) to Israel. 

Israel's former UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, called Mamdani “a hater of Israel who sees us as an apartheid state, who carries out genocide and does not recognize Israel as a Jewish state."

"This is a black day, a sad day. It is a huge warning sign. Israel must wake up and implement a comprehensive plan to rebrand us in the U.S.," he added.

However, one of the strongest critiques came from Israeli Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, who wrote a scathing response to 𝕏. 

“The torch of freedom of this beautiful city has gone out and it is a shame to waste words on how everything will be fine, nothing will be fine in this city,” Chikli wrote in Hebrew. 

He also called Zohran Mamdani a “Hamas supporter” and compared his stance to “jihadist fanatics."

“The city that was once a symbol of global freedom has handed over its keys to a Hamas supporter, one whose stance is not far removed from the jihadist fanatics who murdered three thousand of its own people 25 years ago,” Chikli wrote. 

He also encouraged New York Jews to come to Israel. “I invite the Jews of New York to consider positively determining their new place in the Land of Israel.”
Read more: ZOHRAN MAMDANI | AMICHAI CHIKLI | AVIGDOR LIBERMAN | JASON GREENBLATT | ANTISEMITISM | ANTI ISRAEL | NEW YORK CITY
Share:

All Israel News Staff

The All Israel News Staff is a team of journalists in Israel.

You might also like to read this:

Popular Articles

Joel Rosenberg to Newsmax: Tucker Carlson just fired a nuclear missile at Trump – by attacking pro-Israel Christians & Jews, and embracing a neo-Nazi, Tucker threatens to blow up Trump’s governing majority

All Israel News Staff

What the arrest of IDF legal chief Tomer-Yerushalmi reveals about Israel’s judicial power struggle

Hanan Lischinsky

Rev. Johnnie Moore to Christian Media Summit: Christians Zionists, bravely tell the truth about Israel, expose every lie & educate the next generation

Rev. Johnnie Moore

The ideological virus infecting young Evangelicals: Why anti-Zionism is anti-Christ

Greg Denham

US military footage exposes Hamas stealing humanitarian aid in violation of Gaza ceasefire

All Israel News Staff

Hamas demands safe passage for 200 terrorists trapped in Gaza tunnels behind the ceasefire line

All Israel News Staff

All Israel
Receive latest news & updates
    A message from All Israel News
    Is ALL ISRAEL NEWS' faithful reporting important to you? Be part of it — help us continue by becoming a $5/month supporting partner.
    Donate to ALL ISRAEL NEWS
    Latest Stories

    Hamas terrorists besieged behind Israeli lines in Gaza are reportedly holding remains of IDF soldier kidnapped in 2014

    All Israel News Staff

    IAEA Chief Grossi urges Iran to comply with NPT agreement while former DM Gantz warns nuclear threat remains

    All Israel News Staff

    Israeli FM Sa'ar visits India, seeks to strengthen ties and defeat Islamist terrorism

    All Israel News Staff

    At the height of the war: Israel's socio-economic cabinet has not convened for a year

    Yael Ciechanover‎ / KAN 11

    ZOHRAN MAMDANI’S REVOLUTION: A radical, socialist, Shia Muslim who horrifies Jews, accuses Israel of ‘genocide,’ and vows to arrest Netanyahu was just elected Mayor of NYC – now what?

    Joel C. Rosenberg

    ‘No room for antisemitism’: House Speaker Johnson & Republican leaders condemn Carlson-Fuentes interview

    All Israel News Staff

     