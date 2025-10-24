All Israel

Netanyahu hails historic election of Japan’s first female prime minister, vows to deepen Israel-Japan ties

 
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her first policy speech in parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 24, 2025, after taking office on Oct. 21. (Photo: Kyodo via Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended warm congratulations on Thursday to Japan’s newly elected first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, expressing confidence that ties between Israel and Japan will continue to strengthen.

“Congratulations to Sanae Takaichi on assuming the position of Japan’s Prime Minister. I am confident that under your leadership, the strong bond between Japan and Israel will continue to deepen and flourish,” Netanyahu said.

“Having had the privilege of welcoming the late Prime Minister Abe during his historic visits to Israel, I look forward to welcoming you to Israel and advancing cooperation between our nations as you write a new page in Japan’s history," he added.

Takaichi, a former minister of economic security and internal affairs and a conservative nationalist, secured a majority in both houses of Japan’s Parliament earlier this week. She succeeds Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned in September after serving less than a year. She is now considered to succeed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who served two terms before his assassination in 2020.

Takaichi has been a strong supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself and reportedly praised the country for its cyber and missile defense capabilities.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also expressed his congratulations and support, calling Takaichi’s election “historic” and saying Israel looks forward to deepening its partnership with Japan across multiple fields to build a secure and prosperous future for both nations.

Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, who has maintained a close relationship with Takaichi over the past few years, described her as a warm and friendly leader.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on your historic appointment as Japan’s first female leader. Israel extends its warm wishes for success as Japan enters this new chapter. We look forward to deepening the friendship and cooperation between Israel and Japan in the years ahead."

Following a recent meeting between the two, Takaichi wrote on social media that the information she received from Cohen was “priceless.”

According to Israeli security analysts, Japan faces similar challenges to Israel due to being surrounded by the nuclear‑armed states of China, North Korea and Russia.

Takaichi’s outspoken support for Taiwan and her tough, nationalist stance toward China and North Korea – alongside her alliance with U.S. strategic objectives in the Indo-Pacific region – are viewed by Israel's leaders as an opportunity to elevate tech‑security and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Despite ongoing regional tensions, relations between Israel and Japan remain close and stable. Just last month, Japan announced it would not recognize a Palestinian state, despite mounting international pressure.

Senior Israeli officials, including Sa'ar, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, visited Tokyo recently. Last week, the Israel Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo drew nearly two million visitors – triple the number originally expected.

In addition, Israeli leaders have pointed to growing ties between the two nations beyond diplomacy. Japanese judges currently serve on both the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice – where cases involving Israel are heard – and tourist flights from Israel to Japan are now fully booked, recently increasing to four per week.

Takaichi may be more inclined to adopt a more assertive role as prime minister, departing from the nation's traditional pacifism. She is likely to build on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s vision for a national strategy centered on economic revitalization, stronger defense capabilities, and deepened ties with the United States and Israel.
Read more: JAPAN | BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
