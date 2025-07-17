Khamenei calls Israel 'America's chained dog', warns Iran is ready to respond to any attacks

Iranian supreme leader says damage to US base in Qatar being shielded by 'censorship'

July 16, 2025, Tehran, Iran: Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah ALI KHAMENEI, attends a meeting with the head of the judiciary and other officials in Tehran. (Credit Image: © Iranian Supreme Leader'S Office via ZUMA Press Wire)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first public speech since the end of the Israel-Iran War last month, praised the “national unity,” which he said enabled the Islamic Republic to overcome the United States and Israel in the conflict.

Ayatollah Khamenei, speaking in a meeting with senior heads of the judiciary and of courts across the country of Iran, insulted Israel, calling it a “chained dog” of the U.S.

“The great achievement of the people in the 12-day war was rooted in national resolve, determination, and self-confidence, as the very existence of the spirit and readiness to confront a power like the United States and its chained dog, the Zionist regime, is highly valuable,” Khamenei stated.

The supreme leader also claimed that Iran possesses “all necessary tools” to engage in an armed conflict.

“Both friends and enemies should know that the Iranian nation will never enter any arena as the weaker side,” Khamenei claimed. “We possess all necessary tools, such as logic and military power; therefore, whether in the field of diplomacy or the military, whenever we engage, with divine success, we will do so with strength.”

Returning to familiar rhetoric, Khamenei referred to Israel as “a cancer,” while claiming that Iran is not interested in a war.

“Although we consider the Zionist regime a cancer and the U.S. a criminal for supporting it, we did not seek or initiate war, but whenever the enemy attacked, our response was forceful and resolute,” the Ayatollah told the gathered judges.

Yes, we consider the Zionist regime to be like cancer, and we believe the US regime is a criminal for backing it. However, we weren’t seeking a war. But when the enemy attacked, our response was crushing. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 16, 2025

He insisted that the U.S.’s decision to enter the conflict by bombing the three Iranian nuclear sites was due to weakness on the part of Israel, and that Israel was the one who asked for the end of the conflict.

“If the Zionist regime had not been subdued and brought to its knees, capable of defending itself, it would not have clung to the U.S. in this way, but it realized it could not contend with the Islamic Republic,” Khamenei contended.

In reality, Israeli leaders were apparently shocked by the announcement of the ceasefire by U.S. President Donald Trump, and Israel Air Force fighter jets were en route to carry out more missions when the announcement was made on the president’s Truth Social account.

Israeli leaders had made statements shortly before the ceasefire announcement, stating that Israel would finish its objectives within a few days. The calling of the ceasefire appears to have been a unilateral decision by President Trump, which caught both the Israelis and the Iranians off guard. Iran launched a couple of “last-minute” volleys of missiles at both Israel and the U.S. military base in Qatar.

While President Trump has downplayed the success of the missile attack on the U.S. base, Khamenei claimed on Wednesday that Iran delivered “a significant blow” to the site.

“The target of Iran’s attack was an extremely sensitive U.S. center in the region, and once media censorship is lifted, it will become clear what a significant blow Iran delivered,” he claimed. “Of course, an even greater blow could be dealt to the U.S. and others.”

Khamenei also claimed that Israel tried to topple the regime.

“The aggressors’ calculation and plan was that by attacking certain figures and sensitive centers in Iran, the system would weaken, and then, by activating their dormant cells of mercenaries – from hypocrites and monarchists to thugs and hooligans – they could incite the people, bring them to the streets, and finish off the system,” he claimed.

Khamenei ended his speech by calling on the judges to do their work in a way that fosters unity and trust, so that Iran can be spared “harmful” factions and fractures within the society.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests in recent years regarding its suppression of women’s rights and of various ethnic groups, such as the Kurds and the Jews.