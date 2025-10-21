Israel’s next big security threats? Opposition leaders call on Netanyahu to prevent Turkish & Qatari troops in Gaza

Netanyahu said to see Turkish troops in Gaza as ‘red line’

Members of the Turkish Hamas-linked IHH organization working in northern Gaza. (Photo: IHH)

At the opening of the winter session of Israel’s Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cryptically warned of “new threats” that are facing Israel.

According to the newspaper Israel Hayom, this hint referred to Turkey and Qatar: “Our enemies are trying to rearm and challenge us. In the Middle East, old threats are taking on new forms, and there are also new threats. We stand guard to thwart them. Not everything is known, and not everything will be known,” said Netanyahu.

This remark came shortly after opposition leaders accused him of slipping back into old habits of containing threats against Israel’s security, instead of facing them head-on – including the threat of Turkish and Qatari troops in the Gaza Strip.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said Israel needs a “zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of the ceasefire” by Hamas, and urged that Turkey and Qatar not be allowed to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz also slammed the Israeli response to Hamas’s killing of two soldiers, demanding that Israel put “the seizure of additional territory beyond the Yellow Line” on the table.

Gantz also warned, “we cannot entrust our security to soldiers from other countries, whether from Turkey or Qatar.”

According to the U.S. plan for the future of Gaza, after the eventual disarmament of Hamas, security will be provided by a group called the International Stabilization Force (ISF), to be made up of troops from several nations.

The British Guardian reported over the weekend that Egypt is likely to head the ISF, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly told U.S. President Donald Trump he would also be willing to contribute troops.

However, Arab officials told The Times of Israel that the United Arab Emirates and Qatar do not intend to send troops.

In addition to soldiers, Qatar and Turkey are expected to be heavily involved in the future of the enclave through financing, as well as practical help in the rebuilding process.

Accordingly, there were reports that Israel had blocked the entry of a Turkish search and rescue team to Gaza. In addition, the Turkish IHH organization, which was involved in launching several flotillas to the Gaza Strip, said it launched a project to clear rubble and open blocked roads in Gaza.

Israel Hayom reported that while Netanyahu is “wary” of the involvement of Turkish companies, the entry of military troops from Turkey is a “red line” for him.

In addition to Gaza, Israel is also said to be concerned about the growing influence of the Qatar-Turkey tandem in Syria, where the two countries are also involved in reconstruction, as well as arms sales.

The issue is likely to cause discussions with the U.S., as President Trump has publicly lauded Erdogan and Qatar several times recently.

According to a report by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center (ITIC), IHH has been operating in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, claiming to have provided over 214,000 food packages, hot meals for 37 million people, clothing for children, etc.

On its 𝕏 account, the group claims it provides not only aid but “resistance, patience, brotherhood.”

IHH is tied closely to the Turkish government and is also known to have ties with Hamas. It was outlawed in Israel in 2008 for being involved in fundraising for institutions linked to Hamas.

ITIC estimates that “IHH’s involvement in reconstruction activity in the Gaza Strip may be another way of strengthening Hamas’ influence over affairs in the Strip even after the ceasefire goes into effect.”

“The locating of Hamas headquarters in Turkey, which is one of the sponsors of the ceasefire agreement, and the ties between the movement and the IHH, may also provide Hamas with a direct channel for transferring funds and equipment to restore the military wing, under the cover of humanitarian aid.”

ITIC warned: “The direct connection between the IHH and the Turkish government, one of the signatories to the ceasefire agreement and an unreserved supporter of Hamas, gives the Turkish regime a foothold in the Gaza Strip and increases its regional influence on Israel’s border.”