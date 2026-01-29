Jewish Iranian lawmaker makes rare public criticism of regime President Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) and Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ali Madanizadeh (L) attend a meeting in Tehran on January 13, 2026. (Photo: Iranian Presidency/ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters)

Homayoun Sameh, the representative of Iran’s Jewish community in parliament, sharply criticized President Masoud Pezeshkian, holding him directly responsible for the country’s tense situation and rising public anger.

In an interview, Sameh – who also serves on the parliament’s Health Committee – addressed the wave of protests, saying, “I believed in President Pezeshkian and voted for him, but the situation that has emerged happened because of him.”

According to Sameh, the main motive driving the masses into the streets is severe economic pressure. “The president promised to fix the situation, and the government must act on its commitments. The economic pressure weighs on the people day after day, and that is what angers them,” he said.

He added a warning to the regime: “Making people angry leads to bad things in the country. Protest is a legal right, but this level of anger could lead to serious consequences.”

Commenting on grim reports of security forces storming hospitals and executing the wounded, Sameh took a critical but cautious stance.

“A hospital is a place for treating patients, and no one has the right to attack it,” he said. Asked about the number of people killed in the clashes, he said, “I don’t know the figure, but regrettably, the killing continues. They are all children of Iran and of this society.”

Sameh called on the regime to change its approach toward the protesters. “When a child is angry at someone, we should support them so the anger fades, not beat everyone. The cycle of violence may be halted temporarily in the short term, but it will not be extinguished completely without addressing the root of the problem,” he said.

Despite directly criticizing the president, Sameh stopped short of targeting the most sensitive security institutions.

When questioned about the nationwide internet blackout – a move aimed at obstructing protesters’ ability to report to the outside world – he deflected, saying, “This is a matter that should be addressed to the Supreme National Security Council.”

Sameh’s remarks are considered highly unusual, as representatives of minority groups in the Iranian parliament typically align themselves with the establishment and rarely criticize the senior executive leadership directly – much less accuse them of personal responsibility for violence and killings in the country.