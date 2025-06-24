Iran tensions – pro-regime rallies erupt in Tehran; opposition blames leadership for war and hardship

A young Iranian woman holds a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and shouts anti-Israeli slogans during a rally to celebrate the ceasefire, which she believes is a victory over Israel in a 12-day war, in downtown Tehran, Iran, on June 24, 2025. (Photo: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Black security vehicles were seen on the streets of Tehran on Tuesday as hundreds of people demonstrated support for the Iranian regime after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was announced on Tuesday morning.

The demonstrators waved Iranian flags alongside posters of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and held signs that read, “Down with the USA.”

While Iranian officials presented the ceasefire as a “triumph that forced the enemy to regret, accept defeat and unilaterally cease its aggression,” many civilians in Iran remain outraged at the government.

Members of the opposition to the Islamic Republic said the airstrikes by the United States and Israel have rallied the people around a national patriotism. Still, they have been hesitant to take to the streets for fear of a crackdown by the authorities.

“This is unacceptable. This is brutal. Why are we being attacked while the officials hide in safe places?” Mohammad (63) from the city of Rasht told Reuters.

“I place the blame on this country’s decision-makers. Their policies have brought war and destruction upon us,” he stated by phone.

After 12 days of Israeli airstrikes that left hundreds dead and displaced many more, Iranians expressed relief on Tuesday following the unexpected overnight announcement of a ceasefire.

Many Iranians who fled the airstrikes have begun returning home, having depleted their resources on temporary housing outside the capital or stayed with relatives.

"I am overjoyed. It is over and we finally can live in peace. It was an unnecessary war and we people paid the price for the authorities' war-mongering policies," Shima (40) from Shiraz told Reuters, wanting to keep her full name private for fear of retaliation.

Arash, a 39-year-old government employee, took his family to Damavand, a popular mountain resort 35 miles east of Tehran, but had to return after only a couple days.

"My wife and two children were terrified of the bombings but renting even a modest room in Damavand for any length of time is beyond my limited budget," he said.

Another anonymous citizen spoke to the media saying, "It's the people who are paying the price – whether our people or theirs. Both sides are bearing the cost so it's better that this happened sooner rather than later."

Israel has repeatedly warned residents to evacuate large cities before it conducted the airstrikes.

Noushin (35) drove with her husband and child for five hours to stay with her mother-in-law and a houseful of relatives in Sari, near the Caspian coast, before heading back home.

"My child misses her room. I miss my house. How long can we live like this?" she asked. "Even if there’s another attack, I’d rather die in my own home."

Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” on June 13, striking Iranian nuclear sites and reactors and eliminating at least 20 senior military commanders from the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, sparking an additional attack on nuclear sites nine days later by the U.S. Air Force and Naval forces dubbed ‘Operation Midnight Hammer.’

With an estimated population of 90 million, Iran is home to approximately 9,000 Jewish citizens – forming the largest Jewish community in the Middle East outside of Israel.