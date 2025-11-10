All Israel

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is still holding at least two deceased Israeli hostages in Gaza Strip

 
Share:
 
Red Cross personnel transfer the body of an Israeli hostage to Israeli security forces in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, November 9, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

A Palestinian source involved in the negotiations told Kan News on Monday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) is holding at least two deceased hostages out of the four who are still in the Gaza Strip.

The source also said that the PIJ is doing some “arm-twisting” regarding their return, but he estimates that the group will ultimately agree to hand them over to Israel through the Red Cross.

Last night, Kan News reported that in the past 24 hours, significant pressure has been applied on Hamas to bring about the return of all the deceased hostages.

According to a Palestinian source involved in the talks, the main party applying pressure on the organization is Turkey.

The Palestinian source, who spoke with Kan News in the context of the return of Hadar Goldin’s body to Israel, estimated that the United States is behind the Turkish pressure, based on Washington’s understanding that Turkey has considerable influence over Hamas.

The source further noted that Hamas is facing certain difficulties in returning some of the four deceased hostages still in its possession.

According to him, this difficulty is not dependent on Hamas itself — and the mediators understand and accept this. This may correspond with the report that PIJ is delaying the release.

The four hostages still in Gaza are police officer Ran Gvili, Manny Godard, and Dror Or from Kibbutz Be’eri, as well as Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai citizen who was abducted from the Be’eri area.
Read more: HOSTAGE REMAINS | GAZA STRIP | ISRAELI HOSTAGES | PALESTINIAN ISLAMIC JIHAD
Share:

KAN 11

Kan.org.il is the Hebrew news website of the The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

You might also like to read this:

Popular Articles

As Tucker targets young Christians to turn against Israel, The Joshua Fund & I teamed up with ‘Faith Wins’ to bring Evangelical youth pastors from 14 states to Israel to ‘speak the truth in love’

Joel C. Rosenberg

The real goal – Islam by force

Cookie Schwaeber-Issan

Jew-hatred points to the reality of Isaiah’s Suffering Servant

J. Micah Hancock

‘Not even the Nazis did this’: Former hostage Rom Braslavski recounts ordeal in Gaza captivity

All Israel News Staff

ICEJ USA mobilizes young Christian leaders to confront antisemitism: 'Think big…the world desperately needs you'

All Israel News Staff

Heartbreaking casualties of aid to Gaza

Arlene Bridges Samuels

All Israel
Receive latest news & updates
    A message from All Israel News
    Is ALL ISRAEL NEWS' faithful reporting important to you? Be part of it — help us continue by becoming a $5/month supporting partner.
    Donate to ALL ISRAEL NEWS
    Latest Stories

    PM Trump envoy Kushner & Netanyahu discuss trapped Hamas terrorists & future of Gaza ceasefire

    All Israel News Staff

    Iran-backed Houthis accuse CIA and Mossad of running spy ring against them from Saudi Arabia

    All Israel News Staff

    Hezbollah leaders reportedly have had facial surgery to conceal identities from Israeli intelligence

    All Israel News Staff

    Israeli court extends detention of Labor Union Chief Arnon Bar-David over Histadrut corruption scandal

    KAN 11

    Ultra-Orthodox party pulls support for ‘death penalty for terrorists’ bill over ongoing IDF draft row

    All Israel News Staff

    Iran denies involvement in foiled plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico, accusing Israel of ‘fabricating’ claims

    All Israel News Staff

     