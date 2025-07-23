IDF chief Zamir says Gaza War is ‘among the most complex in IDF history’ as military implements major changes

IDF will adopt principle of ‘good offense is the best defense,’ applying Oct 7 lessons

IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir. Photo: IDF

After almost two years of continuous war across as many as seven fronts simultaneously, the IDF’s top brass met for a multi-arena situational assessment led by Chief of the General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir on Monday.

The summit, with the participation of members of the General Staff Forum and the Operational Staff Forum, met for the first time in about two years.

“At the situational assessment, the intelligence, operational, and strategic picture across all arenas was presented - from the nearby borders to far away regions of the Middle East, including a systemic outlook from Tehran to Gaza,” the military said.

The generals reviewed factors shaping the security situation across the Middle East, “outlined planned operational moves, and presented a comprehensive analysis of the expected challenges.”

Along with defense across the active fronts and Israel’s borders, Zamir stressed that the IDF “is required to act proactively across multiple arenas, alongside essential defense in the arenas and along the borders. We will continue to preserve our aerial superiority and advance our intelligence efforts.”

Regarding the war in Gaza, which, after the successful end of the Iran campaign has become the main front once again, Zamir said it “is one of the most complex the IDF has ever known. We have achieved significant accomplishments - Southern Command continues to lead with regular and reserve brigades operating every day in both offense and defense.”

However, he warned that Iran and its axis remain in our sights – the campaign against Iran is not over. “

Zamir also stressed the IDF would continue to “weaken and prevent Syria and Hezbollah from achieving strategic capabilities and maintain our freedom of action,” adding that the military is “consistently combatting terrorism” in Judea and Samaria.

During the meeting, Zamir also presented first changes to the IDF’s overall security concept, parts of which were adapted following first lessons from the ongoing war.

Main points included stressing the principle, “defense through offense,” as well as maintaining security buffer zones on every border and ensuring the military physically stands between Israeli towns and the enemy.

Zamir further stressed that the IDF would not ignore intentions and capabilities of its enemies and carefully determine the required achievements and necessary methods for every front, keeping their dissimilarities in mind.

The chief of staff also announced that a new training department will be established under the Military Colleges Branch, whose task will be to investigate and analyze the course of the war and the IDF’s ground maneuvers in Gaza, to draw practical lessons and pass them on to the commanders.

In addition, the IDF’s Depth Corps will undergo significant changes, turning into a strategic command responsible for the second circle of Israel’s enemies, including the Houthis in Yemen, the Iranian proxy militias in Iraq, and threats in the depths of Syria.

The corps will be led by newly appointed Maj.-Gen. Dan Goldfus, who was among the Gaza War’s most acclaimed and controversial commanders.

Zamir recently ordered a shakeup of the general staff, nominating two new generals to command the Military Colleges and the Depth Corps, which until now had been seen as less important and were led by one commander at the rank of Maj.-Gen.

“The main factors for our future capabilities are the IDF’s values, endurance, and internal cohesion,” Zamir said.

“Alongside all of this, we do not forget our most precious resource - our people. Organizational culture, military and societal culture, and values are important matters that we must continue to tackle.”

“The year 2026 will be a year of readiness, consolidation of achievements, return to competence and fundamentals, and utilizing operational opportunities,” the general said.